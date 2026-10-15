Sixers waive Duke Miles and Saint Thomas, sign Taye Fields and Cris Carroll

The Sixers waived Duke Miles and Saint Thomas on Thursday night, team reporter Matt Murphy said.

Miles, an undrafted rookie guard, and Thomas, a wing entering his second professional season, were both signed to Exhibit 10 contracts to participate in training camp. These waivers are procedural; Miles and Thomas will join the Delaware Blue Coats ahead of the upcoming season in the NBA G League.

The Sixers have three Exhibit 10 players left in camp: Jameer Nelson Jr., Dillon Jones and Tacko Fall.

Update: Later on Thursday night, the Sixers announced that they have signed Taye Fields and Cris Carroll. They will fill the spots vacated by Miles and Thomas, likely also headed to the Blue Coats.

MORE: NBA executives discuss 2026-27 Sixers in annual GM Survey