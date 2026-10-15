NBA executives discuss 2026-27 Sixers in annual GM Survey

The NBA released its annual GM Survey on Thursday, with all 30 teams represented anonymously.

From predicting the 2026-27 NBA champions to identifying potential breakout players, this wide-ranging survey features 48 questions spanning all sorts of league matters.

Predictably, the Sixers and their players were frequent recipients of votes this time around; their dream offseason has set up a season with significant expectations.

Every mention of the Sixers in the 2026 NBA GM Survey:

Which team will win the 2027 NBA Finals?

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder received a combined 93 percent of votes – 28 out of 30.

The two remaining votes were split between the Sixers and the New York Knicks, the two teams that will square off on Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Eastern Conference rankings

The Sixers received the second-highest vote share of any Eastern Conference team, only trailing the defending champions. Exactly 70 percent of voters had them as a top-four seed:

Seed Vote share 1 23% 2 17% 3 20% 4 10%



Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2026-27?

Perhaps predictably, the winner here was incoming sophomore Spurs guard Dylan Harper.

Tyrese Maxey – a Most Improved Player Award winner in 2023-24 and a first-time All-NBA honoree last season – was among those receiving votes.

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?

Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers was the leading vote-getter here, an interesting choice given he is functionally a point guard (and received 10 percent of votes at point guard and shooting guard). He narrowly defeated Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, with the Toronto Raptors' returning star Kawhi Leonard third.

Sixers newcomer Jaylen Brown was among those also receiving votes.

Which team made the best overall moves this offseason?

The Sixers ran away with this one, collecting 73 percent of votes.

Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?

The results for this question were as follows:

Player Vote share Giannis Antetokounmpo 53% Jaylen Brown 20% LeBron James 13% Kawhi Leonard 13%



What was the most underrated player acquisition?

Old friend Tobias Harris was the leading vote-getter here as he joined the Spurs; Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of others receiving votes. So were Sixers reserves Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade.

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?

Sixers rookie Labaron Philon Jr., drafted No. 22 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, was in a three-way tie for second place, earning 10 percent of votes.

MORE: Will Philon be traded before deadline?

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was the leading vote-getter; Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was among others receiving votes.

Which team is the most fun to watch?

The Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves each received 30 percent of votes, with the Sixers and Denver Nuggets tying for third place with 10 percent of votes apiece.

Which team will have the league's most efficient offense this season?

Behind back-to-back reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder received a leading 27 percent of votes. With 10 percent of votes, the Sixers came in fifth.

MORE: Before trade, Jaylen Brown went to Morocco with two soon-to-be teammates

Which team’s level of success this season is toughest to predict?

No surprise here: for the second season in a row, the Sixers were the leading vote-getters. After taking home a whopping 47 percent of votes a year ago, the Sixers' share went down to 27 percent.

Which player is the most athletic?

Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets was far and away the leading vote-getter here; his twin brother, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, came in third. VJ Edgecombe also received votes.

Which player is the fastest with the ball?

Maxey received the majority of the votes here, with 53 percent of respondents choosing the Sixers' star point guard. His running mate, Edgecombe, came in sixth, receiving one vote.

MORE: Does Jaylen Brown have a new home in the dunker spot?

Which player is the best passer?

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets predictably received most of the votes; 87 percent of voters selected the three-time NBA MVP. LeBron James received one vote.

Which player is the best leader?

Jalen Brunson of the Knicks received more than half of the votes here; James was one of others receiving votes.

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA?

The Spurs' phenom Victor Wembanyama earned the majority of these votes; James was one of others receiving votes.

Which player has the best basketball IQ?

Out of 30 voters, 20 selected Jokić, and the other 10 chose James.

MORE: LeBron cements himself as the Sixers' quarterback in preseason debut