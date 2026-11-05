Full injury reports for Sixers-Cavaliers on Friday

The Sixers will have their full starting lineup available for Friday’s NBA Cup Group Play game on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:



The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ Cleveland:



Adem Bona – cervical spine sprain – DOUBTFUL



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 5, 2026

Aside from Ariel Hukporti — out for the season with a torn Achilles — the only Sixers player definitively sidelined for Friday’s contest will be Dominick Barlow, now about a month into being sidelined by a back issue. Barlow saw a specialist to get checked out on Tuesday and is currently doing some on-court work.

Adem Bona, whose best game of a trying season came in Wednesday night's win over the Detroit Pistons, is doubtful due to a neck injury he seemed to suffer early in that game and exacerbate later on.

For Cleveland, starters Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson are both questionable, as is reserve Tyrese Proctor. Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are out.

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