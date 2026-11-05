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November 05, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Cavaliers on Friday

The Sixers will look to become 2-0 in NBA Cup Group Play when LeBron James makes his first trip to Cleveland of the season.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Barlow 11.5.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Dominick Barlow has been sidelined with a back injury since the opening week of October.

The Sixers will have their full starting lineup available for Friday’s NBA Cup Group Play game on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:

Aside from Ariel Hukporti — out for the season with a torn Achilles — the only Sixers player definitively sidelined for Friday’s contest will be Dominick Barlow, now about a month into being sidelined by a back issue. Barlow saw a specialist to get checked out on Tuesday and is currently doing some on-court work.

Adem Bona, whose best game of a trying season came in Wednesday night's win over the Detroit Pistons, is doubtful due to a neck injury he seemed to suffer early in that game and exacerbate later on.

For Cleveland, starters Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson are both questionable, as is reserve Tyrese Proctor. Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are out.

MORE: Jaylen Brown meets moment in statement win over Pistons

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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