Which Sixers will be active for Saturday's preseason game in Boston?

The Sixers will be without Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti and Tacko Fall in Boston when they face the Celtics in a preseason exhibition on Saturday night.

For Philly:



LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown are all out #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 10, 2026

Two days after using all five of their projected starters in Brooklyn, the Sixers will rest three of those players on Saturday – which means Brown will not suit up on the TD Garden floor until the Sixers make their first regular-season trip to Boston.

Not surprising, but the Celtics intend to show a tribute video for Jaylen Brown when the 76ers play their first regular season game in Boston in January, not at tonight’s preseason game. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 10, 2026

The Celtics come to Philadelphia on Friday; the Sixers could use that game as a final dress rehearsal for their key players. So far, Maxey, James and Embiid have played in one preseason game, while Brown and Edgecombe have played in two.

"I think we would hope to get most of the guys out there for two of the four games," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before Monday's preseason opener.