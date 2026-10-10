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October 10, 2026

Which Sixers will be active for Saturday's preseason game in Boston?

After playing their entire projected starting five on Thursday night, the Sixers will complete their preseason slate with two games against the Boston Celtics over the next six days.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 10.10.26 John Jones/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrese Maxey made his preseason debut on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The Sixers will be without Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti and Tacko Fall in Boston when they face the Celtics in a preseason exhibition on Saturday night.

Two days after using all five of their projected starters in Brooklyn, the Sixers will rest three of those players on Saturday – which means Brown will not suit up on the TD Garden floor until the Sixers make their first regular-season trip to Boston.

The Celtics come to Philadelphia on Friday; the Sixers could use that game as a final dress rehearsal for their key players. So far, Maxey, James and Embiid have played in one preseason game, while Brown and Edgecombe have played in two.

"I think we would hope to get most of the guys out there for two of the four games," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before Monday's preseason opener.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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