South Jersey's Devin Smeltzer continues journey with the AL Central-winning Twins

Devin Smeltzer’s journey as a budding Major League pitcher made an important stop last October. It was enough for the 2014 Bishop Eustace graduate to step back and make a mental inventory of the emerald green grass, the iconic frieze that adorned the roof and the fact that he was actually standing in the middle of Yankee Stadium before a playoff game.



It’s when it sunk in that the pitcher felt like he finally belonged in the major leagues.

Smeltzer, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound lefty, appeared in 11 games for the American League Central Division-winning Minnesota Twins last season, going 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA over 49 innings, striking out 48 and walking 12. He has a chance to be part of the Twins rotation this season, and he’s added a slider to his repertoire. He’s added some upper-body strength, and that’s come with about 10 pounds of muscle. Originally from Voorhees, N.J., Smeltzer is married now and living in Fort Myers, Florida.

And through his journey, he still carries his history. He will always carry the names with him. They will still be etched under the bill of one of sweat-stained caps, tucked somewhere in his locker with the Twins.

Smeltzer, 24, survived childhood cancer when he was 10. When he pitched for Eustace, he would sign the names of each of the young cancer patients he was with who did not survive under the bill of his cap.

“I haven’t done that in the big leagues yet, but I carry one of the hats with all of the names everywhere I go,” Smeltzer said. “I put it up in the top shelf with all of my hats, and it brings me full circle of where I was, remembering where I came from, remembering that the road was broken before it was paved, and that will always be with me.

“I also keep in mind the people who still battle what I beat, and I can’t forget them. I’ve been blessed with this platform and it’s growing over the years. I’ve said it a million times that everyone has a purpose, and I’ve bene blessed with the arm that I have the story that I have and I want to touch as many people as possible.

“Now I have to stay here. I always joke that the hardest part is not making it to the big leagues, the hardest part is staying.”

Smeltzer was called up in May and made the Twins’ playoff roster. He threw 3.1 innings of long relief in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, going from the third to the sixth, striking out four and not giving up a run.

“I was never in Yankee Stadium before, in fact, it’s the first time I was ever in New York City,” said Smeltzer, laughing. “It can be pretty overwhelming. I try to keep my head as level as possible, and it’s just a game. You have to control what you can, and a couple of the veterans told me to take a mental picture and get ready to pitch.

“I tried to enjoy the moment.”

Smeltzer was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft out of San Jacinto College (Houston, TX). He was traded to the Twins, thanks in large part to Jeremy Zoll, the assistant general manager of the Twins who came from the Dodgers and was familiar with Smeltzer.

On July 31, 2018, the Dodgers moved Smeltzer to the Twins, along with Logan Forsythe and Luke Raley, for Brian Dozier. Once with the Twins, Smeltzer was assigned to the Chattanooga Lookouts of the Double-A Southern League and finished 2018 there. Last season, he started with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Southern League, went 3–1 with a 0.60 ERA over 30 innings, which got him promoted to the Rochester Red Wings of the AAA International League on May 2.

Four weeks later, the Twins promoted Smeltzer to the major leagues on May 28, 2019. He made his major league debut the same night in a 5-3 against Milwaukee, allowing three hits and no runs, while striking out seven in six innings.

He notched his first Major League victory with a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on August 4, starting the game and going six innings in striking out four and giving up two hits.



He’s added a slider to a strong change-up and a lively fastball. He says he learned a lot from Dodgers’ star Clayton Kershaw, who Smeltzer said is someone who constantly evolves.

“Every year, Clayton Kershaw adds something to his arsenal,” Smeltzer said. “My out pitch is my change-up. You have to be willing to evolve and work forward. Kershaw is the best of the best, and he keeps adding, whether it’s a dropdown or a cutter. Evolving is what keeps you in the big leagues. You can’t get stuck in your ways.

“One of the biggest adjustments is learning who I am and what I need to be successful. I changed my mindset of the past, and that has a lot to do with where a pitch needs to be thrown to set everything else. With the change-up, you have to find a grip that works. You have to throw the pitch with the intensity you throw every pitch, which trips the hitter’s mind. Hitters do see spin. The change-up has no spin. But no hitter in the majors wants to get beat by a fastball. It’s a pride thing.

“You throw the change-up with intent, hitters play off of that.”

On Saturday, Smeltzer opened the Twins’ Grapefruit League by going two perfect innings in a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Right now, my biggest focus is making the team,” Smeltzer said. “This is a great team, filled with great guys. There are no egos, and from Day 1, I don’t know if any team has a better leader than Nelson Cruz. He’s like a big brother who takes you under his wing. He’s a man of few words. He leads the right way and shows the right path. Jake Odorizzi has been a big help, and my bullpen guys, Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey were very open and important.”

Most of the Twins know Smeltzer’s backstory and Smeltzer is trying to build a rapport with local Minnesota hospitals.

“I’m going to make it a point to see kids there, that’s going to happen without a doubt,” Smeltzer said. “Being a childhood cancer survivor is who I am, and it’s why I am here today. That will never change.”

On Wednesday, the Phillies will visit Smeltzer's Twins in Fort Meyers. Unfortunately, Smeltzer won't be facing the team he grew up rooting for. Instead, he'll be on the hill in Port Charlotte facing the Rays as Minnesota plays a split-squad game.

