Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Susan Noles returns to reality TV in new Hulu series

Susan Noles gained fame two years ago when she was looking for love as a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor." The Delaware County wedding officiant is returning to reality TV, but this time she's competing for cold hard cash instead of roses.

Noles is among 20 competitors in Hulu's "Got To Get Out," which begins streaming Friday, April 11. The cast includes a mixture of reality stars and rookies who conspire against one another in a series of physical and mental challenges. Their goal: to take home $1 million.



But the prize pot doesn't start at $1 million. Instead, it begins at $0 and accumulates each day the players all remain at a house. The competitors can split the money equally by staying together, but at any point, a player can try to escape with the accumulated money. Any player who sneaks away without the others noticing and smashing a giant red button get to keep the cash. The other players must start again at $0.

"Lies and lunacy collide in this exhilarating competition series where an outrageous mix of reality icons and crafty gamers must conspire to get out," Hulu's tagline for the show reads. "From wild strategies and temptations to shifting alliances and unbelievable escape attempts, the players will try any and every way to make it out of the gate and win the prize."

Simu Liu, who starred in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," is the host. He's joined by Noles and other "Bachelor" franchise members including Demi Burnett and Clare Crawley. The lineup of reality TV veterans also includes Cynthia Bailey ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Val Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing with the Stars"), Omarosa ("The Apprentice"), Spencer Pratt ("The Hills") and Kim Zolciak-Biermann ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"). Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who won "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017, is also in the cast. Most of the other 11 competitors are making their reality TV debuts. They include police officers, mathematicians, firefighters and writers.

Based on the trailer, tensions run high as the players try to outsmart each other to take home the big bucks. Noles' outgoing personality, which she embraced after "Golden Bachelor" on her own podcast and appearances on QVC and throughout the "Bachelor" franchise, make her one to watch on "Got To Get Out."

"You're dead to me," Noles, wearing a giant Santa suit, yells at Jennings in the trailer.

Noles, 67, lives in Aston Township, where she has worked as a wedding officiant, hairstylist and makeup artist. She previously was married to former Phillies pitcher Dickie Noles, with whom she shares kids. In 2023, Noles entered the national spotlight when she appeared in Season 1 of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," starring 72-year-old Gerry Turner. She didn't win his heart, but she did officiate his televised "Golden Wedding" with his final rose recipient.

"Got To Get Out" feels reminiscent of Peacock's Emmy-winning reality competition "The Traitors," which has a group of reality stars engaging in mind games as they try to secure prize money. Season 3 debuted in January as the most-watched, unscripted series in the U.S. Now that the season has ended, perhaps Hulu's new competition can draw some of those fans.

Check out the trailer for "Got To Get Out" below: