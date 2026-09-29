‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ standouts will lead ‘The Wiz’ musical in Wilmington

The Wiz will come to The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington from Oct. 23-25, with American Idol finalist Gabby Samone starring as Dorothy and The Voice winner Asher HaVon playing the Lion.

They are not the only reality singing competition alumni in the cast. Toni Lorene Baker, who competed on Season 28 of The Voice, will play Glinda, while Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. will appear as Scarecrow.

The production retells The Wizard of Oz through Black culture and music, with a score blending soul, gospel, rock and 1970s funk. The current tour continues the revival that returned to Broadway in 2024 after launching a pre-Broadway national tour the year before.

That history stretches back much further. The Wiz opened on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards, including best musical and best original score. Its songs include “Ease on Down the Road” and “Home.”

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The touring production is directed by Schele Williams, with choreography by JaQuel Knight, whose credits include Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and Black Is King.

Tickets are on sale now through Broadway in Wilmington, with prices starting at $64. The musical will have four performances during its three-day Wilmington run.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 25

Times: Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

Location: 1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Tickets: Starting at $64 through Broadway in Wilmington

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