January 09, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 10-12

Philly Love Bowie Week continues and Center City Restaurant Week begins

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City Restaurant Week - Scarpetta Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Center City Restaurant Week returns this weekend, beginning Sunday, Jan. 12. Pictured above is tortellini at Scarpetta, one of the many restaurants participating.

The holidays are over but that doesn't mean it's a boring weekend in the city.

Philly Love Bowie Week continues and Center City Restaurant Week begins this weekend. There's also a party at the Barnes Foundation, a beer festival just outside Philly and free yoga.

Check out what's happening Friday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 12, in our roundup below.

After-hours party at Barnes Foundation includes admission to "30 Americans"

On Friday night, the Barnes Foundation is throwing its first Young Professional Night of 2020. The 21-plus crowd is invited to dress in bold patterns to drink and dance at the museum. Guests will have chances to explore the exhibit "30 Americans" before it leaves Philly.

The exhibit features artwork by many of the most important and influential African American artists of the past four decades

Tickets are $40 and include your first drink.

Popular breweries participating in beer festival at Ardmore Music Hall

The Ardmore Winter Beer Festival is this Saturday at the Ardmore Music Hall.

Attendees will have opportunities to try more than 50 different craft beers from well-known breweries like Tired Hands, Yards, 2SP, Goose Island and Dogfish Head.

In addition to four hours of drinking, the festival includes music and light bites.

Kin Boutique in Philly offering free in-store yoga

You can take a free yoga class at the women's clothing store Kin Boutique on Saturday morning. Yoga will begin at 9:30 a.m. After, participants are invited to shop. Anyone who takes the class will receive 20% off on all athleisure at the boutique.

Save the date for Center City District Restaurant Week

Center City Restaurant Week is back starting Sunday. Popular Philadelphia restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person and many also will offer three-course lunches for $20 per person. There's no time to wait; make your reservations now.

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events

Throughout the city, there will be special events paying tribute to legendary rock star David Bowie through Sunday. 

This weekend, fans can attend a concert at Union Transfer, a masquerade ball and Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest's Snowy Bowie Skate.

