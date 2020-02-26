More Events:

February 26, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 28-March 1

Check out these five events taking place Leap Day weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Flower Show Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 29. For everything else happening this weekend in Philly, check out our roundup of events.

This weekend, Philly will celebrate Leap Day and it's also the start of one of the city's most popular events, the Philadelphia Flower Show.

For all the info on what's happening from Friday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 1, check out our roundup below.

Food crawl through Fairmount features $2-$4 pork dishes at 12 places

On Saturday, you can join in a food crawl through Fairmount featuring delicious dishes like pork chili, pork sliders, pulled pork tacos and pork ribs.

Celebrate Leap Day at the 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party

Another way to celebrate Leap Day this Saturday is at a party inside the historic Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse, where everyone will be dressed up as characters from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." To drink, there will be creative cocktails made with Teeling Whiskey.

Brick Bar is coming to Philly for two days

A LEGO-filled bar will be open at Independence Seaport Museum on Saturday and Sunday. There will be sculptures, games and a DJ. But before you run over, make sure you purchase an entry ticket.

BONUS: Both Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week and East Passyunk Restaurant Week are still going on this weekend.

Where to find Philadelphia Flower Show specials inspired by the 'Riviera Holiday" theme

Restaurants and bar across the city are offering food and drink specials in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show, which is back from Saturday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

There are lots of delicious floral cocktails in our roundup that flower show visitors can enjoy before or after checking out the displays of roses, lavender and citrus trees.

Philadelphia Orchestra to perform free concerts at venues across the city

On Sunday, there will be a free, full-orchestra concert at the NovaCare Complex where the Philadelphia Eagles train.

