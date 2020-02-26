Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 28-March 1

This weekend, Philly will celebrate Leap Day and it's also the start of one of the city's most popular events, the Philadelphia Flower Show.

For all the info on what's happening from Friday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 1, check out our roundup below.

On Saturday, you can join in a food crawl through Fairmount featuring delicious dishes like pork chili, pork sliders, pulled pork tacos and pork ribs.

Another way to celebrate Leap Day this Saturday is at a party inside the historic Stotesbury Mansion in Rittenhouse, where everyone will be dressed up as characters from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." To drink, there will be creative cocktails made with Teeling Whiskey.

A LEGO-filled bar will be open at Independence Seaport Museum on Saturday and Sunday. There will be sculptures, games and a DJ. But before you run over, make sure you purchase an entry ticket.

BONUS: Both Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week and East Passyunk Restaurant Week are still going on this weekend.

Restaurants and bar across the city are offering food and drink specials in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show, which is back from Saturday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

There are lots of delicious floral cocktails in our roundup that flower show visitors can enjoy before or after checking out the displays of roses, lavender and citrus trees.

On Sunday, there will be a free, full-orchestra concert at the NovaCare Complex where the Philadelphia Eagles train.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.