The Philadelphia Flower Show and a restaurant week: Your weekend guide to things to do

The Philadelphia Flower Show is almost 200 years old, but it's looking to the future with its latest expo.

The event, opening Saturday, is all about the "Gardens of Tomorrow." Exhibits will display advancements in floristry and green infrastructure, offering a window into the next trends. Visitors have nine days to check out the scene.

A ritzy party at the Philadelphia Film Center, on the other hand, is one night only. The Philadelphia Film Society is going all out for the Oscars with a red carpet, cocktails and a big screen stream. There's a bit of Hollywood magic at the Adventure Aquarium, too; a squad of "mermaids" is cruising its waters once more.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week is also off and running. Here's what you need to know:

The biggest bouquet in town returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend. The Philadelphia Flower Show is taking on a futuristic "Gardens of Tomorrow" theme for 2025, featuring 3D-printed concrete, hydroponics and a sandy compost made from recycled glass. Visitors can also take a yoga class led by Eagles cheerleader Arielle Hunt that uses "silent" tech (aka wireless headphones). The show will be open this Saturday through Sunday, March 9. Tickets are $49 and $25 for children, but students and Pennsylvania Horticultural Society members pay less.

Adventure Aquarium is giving kids the chance to live out a fairy tale fantasy with its latest programming. The Camden attraction has kicked off its annual mermaid event, when women in shimmering tails join the tanks. The mermaids will swim with the sharks and stingrays, but they'll also be available for photos. Snap a selfie through the exhibit window or wait in line for a picture on a clamshell throne. The sea creatures are around every weekend through March 16.

Act like a VIP at the Philadelphia Film Society's annual Oscars party. The group is rolling out the literal red carpet for its guests, who can pose for photos on their way into the PFS movie theater on Chestnut Street. Inside, the awards ceremony will be broadcast live on the big screen. Champagne, specialty cocktails and snacks are also included with a $90 ticket. The soiree starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but make sure to catch up on the nominees before then.

Center City and Northern Liberties' restaurant weeks have come and gone, leaving space for some of South Philly's finest restaurants to shine. The East Passyunk corridor is running its own restaurant week promotion through Friday, March 7. Diners can order off prix fixe menus at 18 establishments, which have set their prices at $20, $40 or $60. The options include nationally recognized restaurants like Gabriella's Vietnam and some new kids on the block. Agricola and DaVinci & Yu, formerly Flannel, are participating for the first time.

