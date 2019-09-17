More Health:

September 17, 2019

Vaping-related death count now at seven

A California man is the latest victim

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
vaping death lungs Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash

The number of deaths tied to vaping continues to rise as federal health officials continue investigating hundreds of severe lung illness cases linked to the habit.

A Tulare County, California man became the seventh victim, county health officials confirmed on Monday. The man suffered a severe pulmonary illness after using e-cigarettes.

Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught urged residents that "any use of e-cigarettes" carries risk to the lungs and may result in death.

"Long-term effects of vaping on health are unknown," Haught said in a statement. "Anyone considering vaping should be aware of the serious potential risk associated with vaping."

The man, who was older than 40, had a history of vaping and other "complicating health issues," Tammie Wyker-Adkins, a public information officer at Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, told the Los Angeles Times. A doctor had been treating him for several weeks for a vaping-related illness.

The news came the same day that California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to launch a $20 million public awareness campaign aimed at educating youth, young adults and parents about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis products. The campaign will run on digital and social media formats. 

Newsom also signed legislation that will impose stricter age verification requirements on tobacco products sold online or through the mail. 

"With mysterious lung illnesses and deaths on the rise, we have to educate our kids and do everything we can to tackle this crisis," Newsom said in a statement. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 380 severe lung illness cases tied to vaping e-cigarettes or similar products containing THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. 

Many – but not all – of the victims vaped marijuana products before falling ill, health officials have said. Others vaped nicotine, or used both substances.

The surge of cases last week prompted the Trump Administration to pursue a ban to remove flavored e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol products, from the marketplace. President Trump cited products' popularity with teenagers and young adults as a concern.

The CDC has not reached any definitive conclusions about the vaping products used by the patients with severe lung diseases. But it has urged residents to cease vaping until the investigation runs its course.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping California CDC E-cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved