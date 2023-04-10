Guy Fieri to revisit South Jersey's Vincentown Diner for 'Triple D Nation'

The Vincentown diner makes its return to the Food Network later this month on an episode of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation."

The restaurant in Southampton, Burlington County revealed on Instagram that the celebrity chef paid a visit for the first time since the diner was featured on his show in 2016.

"That was an absolutely amazing experience and rocketed our Mile High Meatloaf and our Apple Pie French Toast into the stratosphere!" the diner wrote of Fieri's initial appearance. "We still get people from all over the country stopping in because they saw us on 'DDD.'"

The diner's latest appearance will be broadcast Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. The episode is part of the fourth season of "Triple D Nation," in which Fieri circles back to some of his favorite restaurants over the years.

This time around, Fieri went to the Vincentown Diner to try out the beef stroganoff and the breakfast sandwich "The Aristocrat," which is two fried eggs, American cheese, pork roll, bacon jam and baby arugula on grilled ciabatta.

The Vincentown Diner was established in 1953 in a stainless steel, train car-style building. The original business operated for 20 years before a new restaurant was built nearby at 2357 Route 206, the diner's current location. The exterior was remodeled again in 2019. New management took over the business last year.

Chef Jason Edgar was the head chef at the diner when Fieri and company filmed the previous episode in 2016. Edgar returned to the diner last year, which facilitated Fieri's return.

Fieri often has featured New Jersey restaurants on "Triple D Nation." He has stopped at the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield and Ernest and Son Meat Market in Brigantine.

Last year, Fieri opened his Chicken Guy! restaurant at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. He has three other restaurants in the Jersey Shore town — Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint at Caesars and Guy Fieri's Chophouse in Bally's.

Often considered the "spiritual home" of the American diner, New Jersey's great tradition has been imperiled in recent years by closures including South Jersey staples like the Country Club in Voorhees, the Penn Queen in Pennsauken and the pending closure of the Cherry Hill Diner.