October 22, 2022

Multiple Bucks County Wawa stores are cutting overnight hours amid safety concerns

At least nine stores will end midnight to 5 a.m. hours. This includes the two stores that were robbed earlier this week

By Brian A. Saunders
Wawa cutting overnight hours in Bucks county

At least seven Wawa stores in Bucks County are suspending their overnight hours from midnight to 5 a.m.

Wawa has decided to suspend overnight hours at multiple Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County locations.

According to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce, several stores will close from midnight until 5 a.m. until further notice because of internal decisions but also at the recommendation of the local authorities to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

A report from the Inquirer confirmed at least nine area stores, including Bustleton Ave. and E. Rosevelt Blvd. locations in Philly, and two Bucks County locations in Feasterville and Holland that, were robbed earlier this week are a part of the change.

According to 6ABC, just after 2 a.m. on Monday, a suspect robbed a store in Feasterville on Bustleton Pike and Street Road. That same person is suspected of having robbed a Holland store on Holland Pike on Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The news of the overnight hours change comes a week after the convenience store chain's decision to close its stores at 12th and Market streets and 19th and Market streets in Center City.

Despite the closures, Wawa has maintained its commitment to the Philadelphia area is as strong as ever.

Earlier this month, Bruce told PhillyVoice, "These two closures do not necessarily impact or limit potential for future stores in Philadelphia County." "We continue to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores."

She added, "Philadelphia is our hometown, and that's something that will never change."

Wawa has experienced an uptick in security breaches over the last couple of months, including a group of over 100 juveniles ransacking a Mayfair store in September. Multiple videos were shared over social media networks which showed the people involved throwing merchandise, yelling, and breaking things in the store as chaos ensued.

Also, in September, that same store was robbed by a person suspected of robbing multiple Wawa locations in the Northeast part of the city.

In August, Wawa began scaling back its 24-hour operations in Center City. Stores in Franklintown and at 20th and Hamilton streets were both reduced to 11 p.m. closings. Those shifts in hours followed the past couple of years when six other stores shifted from opening 24-hours to abbreviated operations, including East Market, 19th and Market streets, and  Independence Mall.

