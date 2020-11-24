Week 12 betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including the Eagles and Seahawks

We are set to have a full slate of action — that's 16 games — for Thanksgiving week, including the usual trio of games to watch before, during, and after you consume your flightless bird.

All of the spreads you'll see come from TheLines.com's consensus odds, and you can click over to see how they differ slightly at three different PA sports books — FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet Rivers — to decide where the best value is in Week 12.



Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it...

THANKSGIVING DAY

Texans (-3) at Lions

Neither of these teams have much to play for by way of playoff pushes — each is at least three games behind in their respective divisions — but the Texans are trending the right way after a win in Week 11. The short week could make for some ugly football to kick off turkey day.

Washington at Cowboys (-3)

Whichever of these two NFC East rivals wins in the middle game on Thanksgiving will be the NFC East's leader, as all four teams in the division have exactly three wins. The football may be hard to watch, but both teams have a lot to play for.

Ravens at Steelers (-4)

Our patience earlier in the day will be rewarded with a battle between two of the best teams in the NFL, as the Steelers look to remain perfect and the Ravens look to avenge a loss earlier this year. Baltimore is risking falling out of a Wild Card spot if they falter in Week 12.

SUNDAY EARLY

Titans at Colts (-4)

The Colts showed they were the real deal in an impressive over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in overtime last weekend, and have an opportunity here to pull ahead of the Titans, who also sport a 7-3 record.

Panthers at Vikings (-4)

The Vikings looked like contenders before a tight loss to the lowly Cowboys last weekend dropped them to 4-6 and had many questioning whether they had enough talent to make it to the postseason, even in a diluted NFC. Facing the rebuilding Panthers is just what the doctor ordered for Minnesota.

Chargers at Bills (-5.5)



The Chargers are fun to watch and all, with Rookie of the Year front-runner Justin Herbert always able to make a play, but the Bills are one of the toughest teams to figure out in the league this year. With Miami playing the dreadful Jets (more on that in a bit), the Bills will need a win to stay atop the AFC East.

Browns (-6.5) at Jaguars



The Browns have a -23 point differential, the only negative spread of any team with a winning record this year. They'll have a real shot of turning that margin around against a Jaguars team that looks to be a key player in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.

Giants (-5.5) at Bengals



With Joe Burrow done for the year, the Giants got a gift as they should be able to handle the Bengals and Ryan Finley in Week 12.

Dolphins (-6.5) at Jets

Miami nearly pulled off a sixth straight win last week but fell victim to a surprise Broncos team that held them in check. Will Tua start in Week 12? Either way, they should have little trouble bouncing back against the NFL's worst team in New York.

Raiders (-3) at Falcons

The Raiders nearly pulled off a second upset win against the Chiefs and are looking like a firm Wild Card contender. The Falcons defense should yield some points for Las Vegas Sunday.

Cardinals (-2.5) at Patriots

The Patriots are playing a bit better of late, which is why they're only 2.5-point underdogs but you have to think Arizona will be fine on the east coast and will handle New England.

SUNDAY LATE

49ers at Rams (-7.5)

The Rams are the leaders in the NFC West. The Niners are on cusp of missing the playoffs after representing the NFC in last season's Super Bowl. Do they have any fight left?

Saints (-5.5) at Broncos



The Drew Brees-less Saints continue to be rewarded by the schedule-makers, as they get a favorable match up against a sneaky Broncos team coming off a win.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Buccaneers

Before Tom Brady looked, well, like he was 43 years old Monday night, this match up had the makings of a shootout to remember. But the Bucs offense can only go as far as Brady takes them. It will likely be up to their defense to keep it a close game against the MVP front-runner in Patrick Mahomes.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Bears at Packers (-8.5)

This is a classic rivalry, but it will likely be far from a classic game Sunday night with the Bears spiraling out of contention.

MONDAY NIGHT

Seahawks (-4.5) at Eagles

The Eagles will be out of first place before this game kicks off, and will need to find some way to slow down Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf with their subpar defense. And they'll also need Carson Wentz to get out of his own head.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

https://twitter.com/evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports