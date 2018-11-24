Week 12 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Giants

A few weeks ago, this would probably have looked like a slam-dunk victory for the Eagles. But with the Giants having won two straight — and the Birds having dropped two straight since their bye week — the outcome seems far less certain than it once did.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every weekend, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: I guess we're gluttons for punishment because four out of five picked the Eagles to win, including sports editor Evan Macy.



It's really tough to pick this game. I do believe the Eagles are the better team, and still do have a chance to make a run at an NFC East title but that is based on little more than optimism and faith. What I have seen recently is only technically football, and really just a collapse of epic proportions for a team many believed could even repeat in 2018. The Birds' secondary against Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants other offensive weapons is my biggest concern, as is avoiding another Saquan Barkley explosion. I am taking the Eagles, because I think the pass rush and a Carson Wentz bounceback from his worst NFL game ever are in the team's favor. But if I am wrong, I am officially done picking them for the year.

• ESPN staff: Eight of their 10 national experts are picking the Eagles to beat the Giants.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com Eagles writer: Giants 27, Eagles 20



Injuries have hit the secondary so hard, it's barely recognizable. There's a plausible scenario in which the corners are Chandon Sullivan, De'Vante Bausby and Cre'von LeBlanc. Of that group, only LeBlanc has started a game in the NFL. The offense has failed to score in the first quarter in eight of 10 games. The Giants will have the opportunity to unleash Odell Beckham Jr. early and ride Saquon Barkley the rest of the way.



• Jordan Raanan, ESPN.com Giants writer: Eagles 26, Giants 24



The Eagles have owned this rivalry of late, winning eight of the past nine and waxing the Giants earlier this season. But they're stumbling entering this one, having given up 75 points in their past two games. That should allow the Giants to score some, keep it close and cover the spread. But it won't be enough. Philadelphia can rush the passer (26 sacks), while the Giants have allowed an NFL-high 36 sacks. That will be the difference.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 26, Giants 20

Can the Giants make it three in a row? No. As badly as Philly was trounced in New Orleans, this group should rebound at home against its longtime rival. Recall also that New York won its previous two games over the 49ers and Bucs, who are a combined 5-15. Philadelphia does have major work to do to win, however. First, the Eagles must develop consistency on the ground -- somehow -- to prevent Carson Wentz from pressing like he has the last two weeks. Mixing blitzes and coverages will be paramount, because Philadelphia's secondary is not good enough to play straight zone and win right now. Eli Manning comes into the NFC East matchup having just balled out in Week 11, following a strong performance in Week 10. This could be another Giants-Eagles slugaroo.



• CBSSports.com staff: Seven of their eight experts are picking the Eagles to beat the Giants. The lone exception was Pete Prisco. Here's a look at what he had to say:

The Giants are actually alive in the bad NFC East after winning two straight. The Eagles are struggling on both sides of the ball. The Giants have been the better team as of late, and I think that shows up here. The Giants take it in an upset. Pick: Giants 30, Eagles 27