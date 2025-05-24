Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2025 NFL Draft: Defense edition

While the Philadelphia Eagles could still add a veteran here or there to their roster before the start of the season, it is still probably somewhere around 95 percent set. Here we'll take a look at each of their positions, and determine where they are strong, where they still need help, and how they stack up against the rest of the NFL.

On Friday we started with the offense. Today we'll look at the defense.

Edge defenders

53-man roster projection: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Bryce Huff, Josh Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Others: Patrick Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, KJ Henry

This time last year, Smith was the Eagles' fourth edge rusher in the pecking order, and Hunt was thought of by most (self included) as a project player unlikely to see the field much as a rookie. As it turned out, Smith became a budding star player, and Hunt was a significant contributor down the stretch in the playoffs. They'll start in 2025.

Huff was a free agent bust who only played 13 snaps in the playoffs, all in garbage time. His contract will be extraordinarily challenging to move. Vic Fangio pretty clearly does not have any use for Huff as an early down defender, but maybe he can at least contribute in 2025 as a situation pass rusher?

Otherwise, Ojulari and Uche are reclamation projects who have had periods of success in the NFL.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? Smith and Hunt are an exciting young starting tandem with high ceilings, but the Eagles have certainly had better edge depth than they presently do.

Because the Eagles so thoroughly dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, I believe there's a perception that their edges are stacked. The losses of Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham will hurt, and the additions of Ojulari and Uche aren't likely to offset them.

The hope is that Smith and Hunt continue to get better, and one or two other guys have a rejuvenation season.

Interior defensive line

53-man roster projection: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker

Others: Byron Young, Gabe Hall

Carter is sort of the Saquon Barkley of the defense, in that he had a hefty workload in 2024. Here were the Eagles' interior defensive line snap counts last season:

• Jalen Carter: 1027

• Milton Williams: 629

• Moro Ojomo: 465

• Jordan Davis: 431

• Thomas Booker: 170

Expect a significant uptick in Ojomo's snaps this season, as he'll take Williams' former role. We'll see if Davis can play more than three snaps at a time without having his hands on his hips.

The Eagles will also hope that fourth-round rookie Ty Robinson can step into a role similar to Ojomo's last season, where he can play both on run downs and passing downs.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? As you can see above, only five interior linemen played for the Eagles in 2024, though Brandon Graham would chip in on rare occasions.

The Eagles weren't super deep along the interior of their line in 2024, but it didn't matter because Carter was a beast who played quadruple digit snaps, and they didn't have any injuries otherwise.

If Carter got hurt, that would be a big problem, obviously.

Off-ball linebacker

53-man roster projection: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon, Ben VanSumeren

Others: Nakobe Dean (PUP), Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon

Baun will start, and Dean will very likely begin the season on the PUP list. We'll see in training camp who ends up starting opposite Baun, whether that's Trotter or Campbell.

Mondon is a fifth-round rookie who could find an immediate role on special teams, and perhaps eventually carve out a role in the regular defense in passing down sub-packages because of his ability in coverage.

The Eagles also have a pair of players who can double as linebackers in FB Ben VanSumeren and EDGE Josh Uche.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league depth-wise? Yep, they might be a little thin initially, but Dean will return at some point, and Campbell is too talented not to play as a rookie, even if he misses a chunk of training camp while he continues to rehab an injured shoulder.



Cornerback

53-man roster projection: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, Mac McWilliams

Others: Eli Ricks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Parry Nickerson, A.J. Woods, Brandon Johnson, BJ Mayes

Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox are gone, but the Eagles already fortified their future at corner with the home run selections of Mitchell and DeJean in the 2024 draft.

Ringo and Jackson will battle it out for the starting CB3 job, and McWilliams is an inside-outside versatile rookie who the Eagles will hope can provide some competent depth in his first season.

There's also Ricks, who we left off our 53-man projection, but could very well make the team.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? The Eagles were extraordinarily deep at corner in 2024. They're not quite as deep there this season, but they're still fine.

Safety

53-man roster projection: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown

Others: Tristan McCollum, Lewis Cine, Andre' Sam, Maxen Hook

Blankenship will start at one spot, and for now, Mukuba would be the likely starter over Brown, in my opinion.

Thereafter, the Eagles have McCollum, who was somehow the team's third safety in 2024, a lottery ticket in Cine, a 2024 UDFA who showed some promise in Sam, and draftable 2025 UDFA in Maxen.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? We've noted this repeatedly, but there are still a few safeties like Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon just sitting there on the open market who should not be overly expensive at this point in the offseason.

If the Eagles sign a guy like that, they're set. If not, they'll be heading into the season on the hope that Mukuba can start immediately, and that they trust Brown to play in the regular defense if need be.



My guess? They'll get a look at Mukuba and Brown during OTAs and minicamp, and then decide whether to sign a vet or not.

