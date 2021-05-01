More Sports:

May 01, 2021

2021 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, analysis, and open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Roger-Goodell-NFL-Draft_050121_usat Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft are in the books, and we're on to Day 3. The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a new wide receiver in Alabama's DeVonta Smith on Day 1, and they built along the trenches on Day 2, selecting Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams

On Day 3, the Eagles are scheduled to make 8 picks. What will they address? Will they finally take a cornerback? Linebacker? Safety? Defensive end?

Here are 10 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 4 of the draft. Feel free to discuss Day 3 of the draft as it unfolds in the comment section below, and if you haven't already bookmarked our Eagles draft board, it's not too late.

MORE: Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams | Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick | A look around at what the rest of the NFC East did on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Pickswise Eagles Draft Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Addiction

FDA looks to ban menthol cigarettes in order to curb smoking
menthol cigarettes ban

Food & Drink

Breweries collaborate on Memorial Day beer to raise money for Pennsylvania veterans organization
Pennsylvania breweries veterans beer

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

LGBTQ

Revamped Philly Pride moved to Labor Day weekend
Philly Pride

Entertainment

Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme
Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved