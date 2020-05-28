‘Knives Out’ among new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in June

May 28, 2020
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its list of new movies and shows available for streaming in June, and leading the way is the 2019 murder mystery film “Knives Out.”
The critically-acclaimed film, which stars the likes of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Don Johnson, is a classic “whodunit” that tells the story of the death of a family patriarch and the investigation into the matter that disrupts the entire familial dynamic.
The movie, which was directed, produced and written by Rian Johnson, was nominated for three Golden Globes and an Academy Award. The film, which raked in over $309 million at the box office, will be available for streaming on June 12.
Other notable films coming to Amazon Prime Video next month include the baseball classic “The Natural," Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's “Dirty Dancing," and the 2019 horror film “Crawl.”
Below is a complete list of every movie and television show that will become available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June.
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Fair Game
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
How To Train Your Dragon
Incident At Loch Ness
Joyride
Kingpin
Nate And Hayes
Sex Drive
Shrek Forever After
The Cookout
The Natural
Trade
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
Air Warriors (Season 1)
Annie Oakley (Season 1)
Doc Martin (Season 1)
Dragnet (Season 1)
Finding Your Roots (Season 1)
Forsyte Saga (Season 1)
Growing up McGhee (Season 1)
Liar (Season 1)
Professor T (Season 1)
Roadkill Garages (Season 1)
Saints and Sinners (Season 1)
Super Why (Season 1)
SWV Reunited (Season 1)
The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague
The L Word (Season 1)
The L Word: Generation Q (Season 1)
The Saint (Season 1)
Wackey Races (Season 1)
Work in Progress (Season 1)
Takers
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava
Equilibrium
Child's Play
Knives Out
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
Crawl
7500
Life In Pieces (Seasons 1-4)
Pete the Cat (Season 2, Part 1)
Guns Akimbo (2020)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
One For The Money (2012)
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
The Gallows Act II (2019)
Where The Wild Things Are (2009)
