‘Knives Out’ among new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in June

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its list of new movies and shows available for streaming in June, and leading the way is the 2019 murder mystery film “Knives Out.”

The critically-acclaimed film, which stars the likes of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Don Johnson, is a classic “whodunit” that tells the story of the death of a family patriarch and the investigation into the matter that disrupts the entire familial dynamic.

The movie, which was directed, produced and written by Rian Johnson, was nominated for three Golden Globes and an Academy Award. The film, which raked in over $309 million at the box office, will be available for streaming on June 12.

Other notable films coming to Amazon Prime Video next month include the baseball classic “The Natural," Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's “Dirty Dancing," and the 2019 horror film “Crawl.”



Below is a complete list of every movie and television show that will become available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June.

June 1

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Fair Game

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

How To Train Your Dragon

Incident At Loch Ness

Joyride

Kingpin

Nate And Hayes

Sex Drive

Shrek Forever After

The Cookout

The Natural

Trade

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don't Mess With The Zohan

Air Warriors (Season 1)

Annie Oakley (Season 1)

Doc Martin (Season 1)

Dragnet (Season 1)

Finding Your Roots (Season 1)

Forsyte Saga (Season 1)

Growing up McGhee (Season 1)

Liar (Season 1)

Professor T (Season 1)

Roadkill Garages (Season 1)

Saints and Sinners (Season 1)

Super Why (Season 1)

SWV Reunited (Season 1)

The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague

The L Word (Season 1)

The L Word: Generation Q (Season 1)

The Saint (Season 1)

Wackey Races (Season 1)

Work in Progress (Season 1)



June 3

Takers

June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava

June 7

Equilibrium



June 12

Child's Play

Knives Out



June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon



June 18

Crawl

June 19

7500

June 21

Life In Pieces (Seasons 1-4)

June 26

Pete the Cat (Season 2, Part 1)

June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30