Ardmore Vintage Market bringing 40+ vendors to Lancaster Avenue

More than 40 vintage vendors will set up in downtown Ardmore on Sunday, Nov. 1, turning a Lancaster Avenue parking lot into a one-day market filled with records, clothing, jewelry, books, artwork, toys and other secondhand finds.

The Ardmore Vintage Market will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Lower Merion municipal lot at 75 E. Lancaster Ave. The event is organized by Phila Flea Markets, which runs flea and vintage markets throughout the Philadelphia region.

Shoppers can expect a broad mix of antiques and collectibles, including glassware, textiles, artwork, vinyl records, vintage jewelry, clothing, books and toys. With more than 40 vendors participating, the selection will stretch well beyond any one category.

Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Free parking will be available in the adjacent lot next to Pennywise Thrift and across the street at Schauffele Plaza.

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The market is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, with a rain date of Sunday, Nov. 8.

Ardmore Vintage Market

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Lower Merion municipal lot, 75 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

Vendors: More than 40

What to expect: Antiques, collectibles, vintage jewelry, clothing, textiles, books, artwork, glassware, toys and vinyl records

Parking: Free parking available next to Pennywise Thrift and across the street at Schauffele Plaza

Rain date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.