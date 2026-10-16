Ardmore Vintage Market bringing 40+ vendors to Lancaster Avenue

October 16, 2026
More than 40 vintage vendors will set up in downtown Ardmore on Sunday, Nov. 1, turning a Lancaster Avenue parking lot into a one-day market filled with records, clothing, jewelry, books, artwork, toys and other secondhand finds.
The Ardmore Vintage Market will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Lower Merion municipal lot at 75 E. Lancaster Ave. The event is organized by Phila Flea Markets, which runs flea and vintage markets throughout the Philadelphia region.
Shoppers can expect a broad mix of antiques and collectibles, including glassware, textiles, artwork, vinyl records, vintage jewelry, clothing, books and toys. With more than 40 vendors participating, the selection will stretch well beyond any one category.
The market is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, with a rain date of Sunday, Nov. 8.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Lower Merion municipal lot, 75 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003
Vendors: More than 40
What to expect: Antiques, collectibles, vintage jewelry, clothing, textiles, books, artwork, glassware, toys and vinyl records
Parking: Free parking available next to Pennywise Thrift and across the street at Schauffele Plaza
Rain date: Sunday, Nov. 8
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.