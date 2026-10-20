Audacy's 96.5 radio station rebrands as Philly's 'new home for country music'

The New 96.5 FM radio station, which played Top 40 hits and pop, has rebranded as US 96.5 to be "Philadelphia's new home for country music."

Station owner Audacy said Monday that 96.5 will go commercial free until Friday and begin a new daily programming schedule next week.

"Country music has a special way of connecting people and we are excited to bring a brand-new destination to this important market," Tim Roberts, country format vice president of Audacy, said in a statement.

The following weekday schedule will begin airing starting Monday, Oct. 26:

• Katie and Company: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Coop: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

• Rob and Holly: 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

• Mo and StyckMan: 12 a.m.-5 a.m.

The station said it will soon announce a new morning show that's slated to air from 5-10 a.m. A spokesperson with Audacy did not immediately respond to a request for further comment about the change.

The station officially made the switch to country at noon Monday by playing "I Had Some Help," by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen and "Choosin' Texas," by Ella Langley. The last song played under the former "New" banner was Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," according to RadioInsight.

Since 2004, the 96.5 station, also formerly known by the call sign WRDW, has mostly played Top 40 songs, pop hits, and adult contemporary music, but has rebranded several times in the process. Until 2015, the station was mostly known as Wired 96.5. WRDW was then acquired by CBS during a trade in 2014. Three years later, CBS merged its radio division with Entercom, which changed its name to Audacy in 2021. The station rebranded itself to The New 96.5 in 2023 after Audacy reported $36 million in losses.

The station announced the change Monday in an Instagram post thanking its Philly listeners.

"You showed up, turned it up and gave The NEW 96.5 everything you had," the station wrote. "They say all good things come to an end — or just crossover like Post Malone. … It's not you. It's definitely us. Our boots just started itching!"

Mike Adam, who hosted the midday show on The New 96.5, also posted a farewell message on his Instagram story Monday.

"It's meant a lot to me," he said. "That frequency became my Philadelphia home. ... I'm sad to see it go, but mostly just sad that I won't be able to talk to Philadelphia daily anymore. Thank you to everyone that made that station a part of your daily routine. What an honor to have your ears for a piece of your day."

