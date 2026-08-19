Walk inside a hot air balloon at a South Jersey farmers market this September

Most people only see hot air balloons floating overhead. On Friday, Sept. 4, you'll have the chance to step inside one at Berlin Farmers Market in Camden County. The Hot Air Balloon Experience runs from 4-8 p.m. in the market’s A-Side parking lot, in the farm field near T-Row. Fees apply to select activities.

The first half of the event is all about seeing a balloon from the inside. From 4-6 p.m., attendees can walk through its enormous, colorful interior and appreciate its scale up close.

As daylight fades, the focus will shift to the evening activities. From 6-8 p.m., plans call for a static balloon display, balloon glow, tethered rides or some combination of the three.

The indoor market will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., leaving plenty of time to shop or grab something to eat before heading outside.

The balloon activities are weather permitting. If the event cannot take place Sept. 4, the rain date is Friday, Sept. 11.

Friday, Sept. 4 | 4-8 p.m.

Berlin Farmers Market, A-Side Parking Lot

Farm field near T-Row

41 Clementon Road

Berlin, NJ 08009

Fees apply to select balloon activities

Rain date: Friday, Sept. 11

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