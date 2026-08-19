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August 19, 2026

Walk inside a hot air balloon at a South Jersey farmers market this September

The Sept. 4 event at Berlin Farmers Market in Camden County will also feature an evening balloon glow and tethered rides.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Hot Air Balloons
Hot Air Balloon Experience Photo Credit/Joe Pluck

Berlin Farmers Market in Camden County will offer a balloon walk-through, evening glow and tethered rides on Friday, Sept. 4.

Most people only see hot air balloons floating overhead. On Friday, Sept. 4, you'll have the chance to step inside one at Berlin Farmers Market in Camden County. The Hot Air Balloon Experience runs from 4-8 p.m. in the market’s A-Side parking lot, in the farm field near T-Row. Fees apply to select activities.

The first half of the event is all about seeing a balloon from the inside. From 4-6 p.m., attendees can walk through its enormous, colorful interior and appreciate its scale up close.

As daylight fades, the focus will shift to the evening activities. From 6-8 p.m., plans call for a static balloon display, balloon glow, tethered rides or some combination of the three.

The indoor market will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., leaving plenty of time to shop or grab something to eat before heading outside.

The balloon activities are weather permitting. If the event cannot take place Sept. 4, the rain date is Friday, Sept. 11.

Hot Air Balloon Experience

Friday, Sept. 4 | 4-8 p.m.
Berlin Farmers Market, A-Side Parking Lot
Farm field near T-Row
41 Clementon Road
Berlin, NJ 08009
Fees apply to select balloon activities
Rain date: Friday, Sept. 11

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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