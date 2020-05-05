More Culture:

May 05, 2020

Bruce Springsteen returns as guest DJ on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday morning

The satellite radio service has extended free listening online through May 31

By Pat Ralph
Bruce Springsteen will be back guest hosting on E Street Radio on Wednesday morning.

For the third time during the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce Springsteen fans will have the pleasure of hearing The Boss hosting on SiriusXM's E Street Radio.

Springsteen will guest DJ another episode of the “From His Home, To Yours” program on his own SiriusXM channel at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The New Jersey-native will play songs from artists such as John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, the Pet Shop Boys, and the Impressions. Fans might also get to hear a few of Springsteen's own songs too.

The Boss also will share uplifting thoughts from his farm in Colts Neck, Monmouth County, in an effort to keep fans hopeful while they are social distancing at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you're unable to listen to Springsteen's broadcast on Wednesday morning, E Street Radio will replay the special at the following times during the next week:

• 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6
• 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7
• 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8
• 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9
• 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 10
• 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11
• 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 12

Springsteen previously hosted earlier episodes of his SiriusXM E Street Radio program on April 8 and April 24. Loyal E Street Radio listeners know musician is an avid listener of his SiriusXM channel, and The Boss even calls in to talk to the DJs on occassion. 

SiriusXM announced in March that its live radio streams are free to listen to online during the COVID-19 pandemic. That free trial had been scheduled to end on May 15 but this week the company extended it to May 31.

To access the free streams – including Springsteen's E Street Radio channel – go to siriusxm.com and click the "start streaming" button or download the SiriusXM app for your smartphone.

