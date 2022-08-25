Phillies will activate Bryce Harper on Friday for Pirates series

Cut the rehab assignment short.

Bryce Harper will return to Philadelphia and be activated Friday for the Phillies' three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, interim manager Rob Thomson announced prior to Thursday night's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

Harper, the club's top hitter and the reigning NL MVP, was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his way back from a broken left thumb suffered on June 25.

But with the assignment going extremely well just two nights in – two homers in the first game on Tuesday then two doubles, including a walk-off, in the second on Wednesday – the possibility for Harper and the Phillies to speed up the return was out there.

“A possibility, yeah,” interim manager Rob Thomson told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki on Wednesday. “It just depends on how he feels. But that was pretty impressive [Tuesday] night.”



He's feeling great, it seems, though maybe a bit sore after not having played in nearly two months.

Still, he's seeing the ball well based on his now very short stint in the minors, and the Phillies will be getting their best bat back ahead of schedule as they continue their push toward the postseason.

Harper, who also has a small UCL tear in his right elbow that has kept him exclusively as a designated hitter since May, was slashing a monstrous .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, and 48 RBIs before a pitch from San Diego's Blake Snell caught his hand high and inside.

At the time, the Phillies had finally turned a corner after a rough April and May to begin the season, which resulted in the firing of manager Joe Girardi. But the loss of Harper and his production at the plate was a devasting blow to the team, one that could have potentially ended its October-or-bust aspirations.

They managed though, going 31-20 since to stay well within the postseason chase, with the likes of Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and of late, Bryson Stott picking up the offensive slack.

Heading into Thursday night, the Phillies are 69-55 with a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres for NL's second Wild Card spot, and they'll be looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Reds to bolster their standing.

Harper's thumb required surgery to repair, but he vowed to return this season and began taking batting practice a couple of weeks ago in the build to up to his Triple-A rehab assignment.

The original plan up in Allentown was for Harper to take at-bats Tuesday-Saturday during the IronPigs' series against the Braves-affiliated Gwinnett, rest on Sunday, then lock in a return date, which was expected to be when the Phillies leave for Arizona on August 29.

But then the first two rehab games went as well as they did and everyone took notice.

"Bring him up," second baseman Jean Segura said after the Phillies' 7-6 win over the Reds on Tuesday (via Corey Seidman at NBC Sports Philly). "He doesn't need any more at-bats, he's ready."



He was echoing the sentiments of just about every Philadelphian, especially with the Pirates up next, who might be the best team for a player to go against while they ease back into the majors – They aren't exactly MLB's fiercest competition.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi, on the air and then later on Twitter, reported Thursday morning that Harper could be added to the Phillies' active roster within the next couple of days.

A few hours later, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported that Harper was taking Thursday night off, which wasn't surprising in isolation – Harper did say Tuesday that he would be taking his time and using an off day if he needed it while in Triple-A – but the timing only made it all the more curious.

Then Thomson finally confirmed that Harper will be back on Friday, just in time for the final stretch in September.

