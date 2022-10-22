More News:

October 22, 2022

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

Michael Allan Fisher, 56, crashed his SUV into multiple cars and a house before driving into the creek and drowning

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Neshaminy Creek

A Bensalem man has been identified two days after accidentally driving his Jeep into Neshaminy Creek.

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water.

According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.

Fisher's identity was not previously released until his next to kin was notified of his death. 

The Bucks County Courier reported that around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, a red Jeep SUV driving through Bristol Township ran a red light and hit a Dodge pickup truck that was turning onto Bristol Pike from Newportville Rd. 

Shortly after that, Fisher, the driver of the SUV, rear-ended a Honda sedan waiting to make a turn onto Cedar Ave. and then subsequently crashed into a house on Haunted Lane before driving into the creek.

Witnesses allegedly saw Fisher trying to get out of his vehicle but don't know if he was able to get out before immersing in the water. 

According to Levittown Now, crews from Bensalem Township and Croydon Fire Company put their boats in the water to search for the submerged Jeep with the assistance of the Philadelphia Police Department's dive team.

The SUV was towed from the water.

After Fisher's body was recovered, he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown what caused Fisher to crash into multiple cars and a house before driving into the water. 

Tracy Doran, whose daughter's Honda was involved in one of the crashes, said, "he was definitely not in the right state of mind."

Both drivers of the Honda and Dodge vehicles are doing fine, according to multiple reports.

A call to the coroner's office to determine if Fisher had any alcohol or other substances in his system before he died was not immediately returned.


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

