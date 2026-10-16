Bucks County Playhouse trades 'Rocky Horror' for 'Rock of Ages' this Halloween season

Bucks County Playhouse is taking a break from its usual "Rocky Horror" production this Halloween season, but it's keeping the rock music.

This year's October production is "Rock of Ages," a Broadway musical featuring songs made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and Poison. The show opened Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 1.

Set on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, the musical follows Drew and Sherrie, two aspiring performers pursuing dreams of rock-and-roll stardom while navigating a budding romance. The soundtrack includes "Don't Stop Believin'," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Here I Go Again," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

Bucks County Playhouse producing artistic director BT McNicholl acknowledged the absence of "The Rocky Horror Show" this year while encouraging audiences to dress up and sing along.

"And while we're giving 'Rocky Horror' a break this year, we're definitely not giving up the party," McNicholl said. "Come dressed for the occasion, get ready to sing along and get ready to rock."

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The production is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, whose previous work at Bucks County Playhouse includes "Leader of the Pack" and "Last of the Red Hot Mamas." Sullivan has also worked on productions at Paper Mill Playhouse and Off-Broadway.

Tickets range from $44 to $137 per person, depending on the performance date and seating location. The theater recommends the production for ages 14 and older, and children under 4 are not permitted.

Tickets are available through the theater's website or by calling 215-862-2121.

Dates: Oct. 10-Nov. 1, 2026

Location: Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, PA 18938

Tickets: $44-$137 per person, depending on performance and seating

Age recommendation: 14 and older; children under 4 are not permitted

Showtimes: Vary by date

Tickets and schedule: Bucks County Playhouse

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