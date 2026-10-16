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October 16, 2026

Bucks County Playhouse trades 'Rocky Horror' for 'Rock of Ages' this Halloween season

The musical, running through Nov. 1 in New Hope, features 1980s hits made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Foreigner and more.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Theater
Rock of Ages at Bucks County Playhouse Photo Credit/Mark Garvin

The cast of "Rock of Ages" performs at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. The musical, featuring hits made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi and other 1980s rock acts, runs through Nov. 1 as the theater takes a break from its usual Halloween production of "The Rocky Horror Show."

Bucks County Playhouse is taking a break from its usual "Rocky Horror" production this Halloween season, but it's keeping the rock music.

This year's October production is "Rock of Ages," a Broadway musical featuring songs made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and Poison. The show opened Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 1.

Set on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, the musical follows Drew and Sherrie, two aspiring performers pursuing dreams of rock-and-roll stardom while navigating a budding romance. The soundtrack includes "Don't Stop Believin'," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Here I Go Again," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

Bucks County Playhouse producing artistic director BT McNicholl acknowledged the absence of "The Rocky Horror Show" this year while encouraging audiences to dress up and sing along.

"And while we're giving 'Rocky Horror' a break this year, we're definitely not giving up the party," McNicholl said. "Come dressed for the occasion, get ready to sing along and get ready to rock."

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The production is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, whose previous work at Bucks County Playhouse includes "Leader of the Pack" and "Last of the Red Hot Mamas." Sullivan has also worked on productions at Paper Mill Playhouse and Off-Broadway.

Tickets range from $44 to $137 per person, depending on the performance date and seating location. The theater recommends the production for ages 14 and older, and children under 4 are not permitted. 

Tickets are available through the theater's website or by calling 215-862-2121.

Rock of Ages at Bucks County Playhouse

Dates: Oct. 10-Nov. 1, 2026
Location: Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, PA 18938
Tickets: $44-$137 per person, depending on performance and seating
Age recommendation: 14 and older; children under 4 are not permitted
Showtimes: Vary by date
Tickets and schedule: Bucks County Playhouse

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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