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October 13, 2026

Calvin Harris bringing first North American headline tour to Philadelphia in April

The DJ and producer will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 8, 2027, with presales beginning Oct. 19.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris Headline Tour Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Calvin Harris will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on April 8, 2027, as part of his first North American headline tour.

Calvin Harris will bring his first North American headline tour to Philadelphia next spring, giving local fans a standalone arena date after previous appearances at some of the city’s biggest multi-artist concerts.

The Scottish DJ and producer will perform Thursday, April 8, 2027, at Xfinity Mobile Arena as part of an 18-date run through the United States and Canada.

Harris previously played Q102’s Springle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center in 2012, Made in America in 2013 and Q102’s Jingle Ball in 2015.

Philadelphia will be the third stop on the tour, which begins April 1 in Boston before continuing through cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.

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Fans will have several chances to buy tickets before the general sale. Reserved by Spotify access begins Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m., followed by an artist presale Tuesday, Oct. 20, at noon. Fans can register for artist presale access through CalvinHarris.com.

General ticket sales begin Thursday, Oct. 22, at noon.

Harris is known for hits including “Summer,” “Feel So Close,” “This Is What You Came For” and “One Kiss,” along with newer songs such as “Blessings” with Clementine Douglas and “Ocean” with Jessie Reyez. The North American tour comes after a busy run overseas, including an 11-date Australian tour that sold more than 330,000 tickets, according to the announcement.

Calvin Harris at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2027
Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Tour: Calvin Harris North American headline tour
Reserved by Spotify: Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.
Artist presale: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at noon
General sale: Thursday, Oct. 22 at noon
Tickets: CalvinHarris.com

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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