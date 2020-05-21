Proceeds from cat-video festival will benefit Bryn Mawr Film Institute

Cat videos have dominated the internet since "going viral" became a thing, and with the coronavirus crisis, we find ourselves stuck inside at home watching more of these videos than ever. It was only a matter of time before someone created the cat-filled spectacle that is The Quarantine Cat Film Fest.

The film festival is the idea of Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh, which solicited people to send them cat videos of 30 seconds or less. Row House Cinema received more than 1,200 clips of cats who are just trying to get through the quarantine like the rest of us, and the best entries will be compiled into a feature-length film.