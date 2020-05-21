More Culture:

May 21, 2020

Proceeds from cat-video festival will benefit Bryn Mawr Film Institute

More than 1,200 clips will be compiled into a feature-length film dubbed the The Quarantine Cat Film Fest

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Film Cats
Cats film festival Row House Cinema/YouTube

The Quarantine Cat Film Fest will premiere at Bryn Mawr Film Institute on June 19. Over 1,200 cat owners submitted videos of their cats and the best entries will be compiled into a feature-length film.

Cat videos have dominated the internet since "going viral" became a thing, and with the coronavirus crisis, we find ourselves stuck inside at home watching more of these videos than ever. It was only a matter of time before someone created the cat-filled spectacle that is The Quarantine Cat Film Fest.

The film festival is the idea of Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh, which solicited people to send them cat videos of 30 seconds or less. Row House Cinema received more than 1,200 clips of cats who are just trying to get through the quarantine like the rest of us, and the best entries will be compiled into a feature-length film.

MORE: John Legend sings with Penn students in surprise graduation performance

The festival take place June 19 and supports independent theaters across the United States, many of which are suffering significant revenue losses because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While cat lovers can purchase tickets through the festival's site, organizers are encouraging viewers to buy directly through a locally-partnered theater.

Here that is the Bryn Mawr Film Institute. Local theaters receive 50% of the net proceeds from ticket sales.  Tickets are $12 and go on sale Wednesday, June 10 through Bryn Mawr's virtual cinema. 

The cats featured in the fill will be rewarded for their work. The best will selected among each these four categories: Cutest, Funniest, Bravest, and Most Loving. There will also be a Best in Show award. The winners will be picked by a panel of "cat experts who are very opinionated," according to the festival. 

Check out a preview of the Quarantine Cat Film Fest below: 


