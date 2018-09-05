Charlie Day to make his directorial debut with new comedy 'El Tonto'

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fans are getting even more good news on the week of the show’s return. Star and co-creator, Charlie Day, will make his directorial debut this year with his new comedy, "El Tonto." Day wrote and will also star in the film. "El Tonto" focuses on a "mute simpleton" who, upon his arrival in Los Angeles, rises to fame, but loses it all.

Producers Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films said in response to the news: “We’ve been looking to do something with Charlie for a while now. The script is hilarious, incredibly original and films like this just don’t get made anymore. We’re thrilled to get in on the ground floor of his directorial career, as we believe the skies [sic] the limit for him.”



Other producers include MetalWork Pictures' Andrew Levitas, Wrigley Pictures' John Rickard and Page Fifty-Four Pictures' Alex Saks. Rickard worked with Day on the New Line film “Horrible Bosses.” With Armory Films and MetalWork Pictures financing the film, Endeavor Content will represent distribution rights.



Day's writing credits are extending its reach on TV with the new Fox series, "The Cool Kids," which he co-created. The show will debut on Friday, Sept. 28. He will also be working with fellow "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" writer, co-star and co-creator Rob McElhenney on a new, half-hour scripted comedy for Apple.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" returns for its 13th season on FXX Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FXX.

