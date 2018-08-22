More Culture:

August 22, 2018

Dennis Reynolds sex doll appears in trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Comedy
Always Sunny season 13 trailer Source/FXX

Season 13 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premieres Sept. 5 on FXX.

Thirteen seasons in, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is showing no signs of slowing down its onslaught against human decency.

FXX released the official trailer for season 13 on Wednesday, revealing the same crude form we've grown accustomed to from the Gang.

Ever since the end of last season, the huge question hanging over the show's future has been the status of Dennis Reynolds, whose fictional departure from the Gang appeared tied to Glenn Howerton's plans as an actor. We've since learned that Dennis will be a part of season 13, but what we didn't know until today is that he would take the form of a sex doll.

Most of the promotional material for season 13 has played on the idea of "Friday the 13th," with slogans like "Sunny the 13th" joined by horror-inspired images and trailer cuts.

It's anyone's guess whether he sex doll Dennis will have some connection to the real Dennis, but it's clear that Mac is in the best shape of his life, he's an oblivious misogynist and Dee is going to gleefully mock the Me Too movement.

Also, take another look at that brief cut at about 30 seconds. That's definitely Charlie Kelly dressed up like Kramer from "Seinfeld." 

Here's to hoping there's a "Seinfeld" episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on the horizon. Season 13 premieres on FXX on Sept. 5.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Comedy Philadelpha It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia FX Network

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: My 'migraine' piercing
08212018_monthly_migraine

Airplanes

Post Malone's plane makes emergency landing after errant New Jersey takeoff
Post Malone

Celebrities

Kevin Hart told Trump to 'suck it' at the VMAs, president's supporters call for boycott
Kevin Hart

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: 'Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf'
Scott Wagner

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the 'dress rehearsal game'
081918DougPederson

Eagles

Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Josh Adams

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.