Want to become a deputy sheriff? Chester County is letting applicants test and interview in one day

Anyone considering a career as a deputy sheriff in Chester County will have an opportunity to get through several steps of the hiring process in just one day, from filling out an application to taking a physical fitness test and potentially sitting down for an interview.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is holding its first one-day hiring event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in West Chester. No previous law enforcement or military experience is necessary, making the event an option for people exploring a new career as well as those already familiar with the field.

Instead of returning for multiple appointments, applicants can complete paperwork, get fingerprinted, begin the background-check process, and speak directly with recruiters. Those who pass the required fitness test can also interview with sheriff's office leadership that day. Additional background checks and other evaluations will still be required before anyone is hired.

The fitness test will take place at West Chester University and includes a vertical jump, one-minute sit-ups, a 300-meter run, push-ups, and a 1.5-mile run. Applicants should bring workout clothes, running shoes, and water, and can review the physical fitness requirements ahead of time.

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The event also includes a guided tour of the Chester County Justice Center and a chance to meet deputies from specialized units, including K-9, fugitive apprehension, and school resource officers. Applicants can ask questions about the job and learn more about the training involved.

Those who complete an interview can expect to hear back from a deputy or ranking official within one week, according to the sheriff's office. The event is meant to make the early hiring process more convenient, though all standard screening requirements will remain in place.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Chester County Justice Center, 201 W. Market St. Applicants should bring a resume, Social Security card, valid driver's license or photo ID, and contact information for personal references. Parking is available in the garage across the street at 220 W. Market St., with parking access coordinated on the third floor.

Advance registration is required. Applicants can sign up online and review the full event schedule before attending.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Chester County Justice Center, 201 W. Market St., West Chester, PA 19380

Fitness testing: West Chester University, 275 N. Campus Drive, West Chester, PA 19383

Who can attend: Prospective deputy sheriff applicants, including those without prior law enforcement or military experience

What to expect: Application, fingerprinting, physical fitness test, courthouse tour, meetings with deputies, and interviews for candidates who pass the fitness test

What to bring: Resume, Social Security card, photo ID, references, workout clothes, running shoes, and water

Parking: Garage at 220 W. Market St.; follow the sheriff's office instructions for third-floor parking access

Registration: Required; register online

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