More Events:

October 16, 2026

Want to become a deputy sheriff? Chester County is letting applicants test and interview in one day

The Oct. 24 hiring event in West Chester is open to people without law enforcement experience. Registration is required, and candidates must pass a fitness test to advance to an interview.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Careers Law Enforcement
Chester County Deputy Sheriff Hiring Event Provided Courtesy/Chester County, Office of the Sheriff

Deputy Claudia Vara-Alvirde is sworn in by Sheriff Kevin Dykes.

Anyone considering a career as a deputy sheriff in Chester County will have an opportunity to get through several steps of the hiring process in just one day, from filling out an application to taking a physical fitness test and potentially sitting down for an interview.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is holding its first one-day hiring event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in West Chester. No previous law enforcement or military experience is necessary, making the event an option for people exploring a new career as well as those already familiar with the field.

Instead of returning for multiple appointments, applicants can complete paperwork, get fingerprinted, begin the background-check process, and speak directly with recruiters. Those who pass the required fitness test can also interview with sheriff's office leadership that day. Additional background checks and other evaluations will still be required before anyone is hired.

The fitness test will take place at West Chester University and includes a vertical jump, one-minute sit-ups, a 300-meter run, push-ups, and a 1.5-mile run. Applicants should bring workout clothes, running shoes, and water, and can review the physical fitness requirements ahead of time.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

The event also includes a guided tour of the Chester County Justice Center and a chance to meet deputies from specialized units, including K-9, fugitive apprehension, and school resource officers. Applicants can ask questions about the job and learn more about the training involved.

Those who complete an interview can expect to hear back from a deputy or ranking official within one week, according to the sheriff's office. The event is meant to make the early hiring process more convenient, though all standard screening requirements will remain in place.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Chester County Justice Center, 201 W. Market St. Applicants should bring a resume, Social Security card, valid driver's license or photo ID, and contact information for personal references. Parking is available in the garage across the street at 220 W. Market St., with parking access coordinated on the third floor.

Advance registration is required. Applicants can sign up online and review the full event schedule before attending.

Chester County Sheriff's Office One-Day Hiring Event

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
Location: Chester County Justice Center, 201 W. Market St., West Chester, PA 19380
Fitness testing: West Chester University, 275 N. Campus Drive, West Chester, PA 19383
Who can attend: Prospective deputy sheriff applicants, including those without prior law enforcement or military experience
What to expect: Application, fingerprinting, physical fitness test, courthouse tour, meetings with deputies, and interviews for candidates who pass the fitness test
What to bring: Resume, Social Security card, photo ID, references, workout clothes, running shoes, and water
Parking: Garage at 220 W. Market St.; follow the sheriff's office instructions for third-floor parking access
Registration: Required; register online

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Careers Law Enforcement Chester County Jobs

Featured

Limited - Glass by Nick Kekic

195 artists coming to Convention Center for 50th PMA Craft Show
Limited - No No Nanette

31-piece orchestra, professional actors join Rutgers-Camden students for ‘No, No, Nanette’

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Man accused of killing police officer was acquitted of 2019 murder

Krasner, police

Weekend

45 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 16-18

Fantasy Faire - Weekend Roundup

Health News

Pennsylvania sues pharma companies for allegedly colluding to manipulate insulin prices

Insulin lawsuit

Movies

The men behind the mascot

Phillie Phanatic documentary

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved