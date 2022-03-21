Claude Giroux introduced as a Florida Panther. It's weird.

Claude Giroux was introduced as the newest member of the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Here is Giroux wearing a Florida Panthers hat, standing in front of a Florida Panthers backdrop, at a Florida Panthers podium, talking about the Florida Panthers.

Sorry, but after 15 years, this is really gonna take some getting used to.

Anyway, here's a bit of what the former Flyers captain (man...) told the Florida media on Monday:

And on the past few days, Giroux told ESPN about Flyers fans:

"Yeah, I mean, the last four days, the fans have been unbelievable. Everywhere I went, they had so many nice things to say, and it's definitely not an easy place to play in, but they're passionate, they're intense, they're nuts, and that's the kind of fans you want to play for.

When the game's intense, you know you can count on them." [ESPN/Ryan Gilbert]





The Panthers lead the Atlantic Division, and the Eastern Conference, with 90 points at 42-14-6. They're one of the hottest teams in the league right now (7-2-1 in their last 10 games) and have as deep of a lineup as any.









He'll be moving back to left wing and holding on to No. 28.





There are no guarantees at the end of the day, but for the 35-year old Giroux, this is one of the best shots at the Stanley Cup you can get.





And Philadelphia will almost assuredly be pulling for him.





Speaking of, back in Philly (or...Voorhees)...

Yeah...

Emotional for him and Flyers fans everywhere, for sure.