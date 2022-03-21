Claude Giroux introduced as a Florida Panther. It's weird.

March 21, 2022
Claude Giroux was introduced as the newest member of the Florida Panthers on Monday.
Here is Giroux wearing a Florida Panthers hat, standing in front of a Florida Panthers backdrop, at a Florida Panthers podium, talking about the Florida Panthers.
Claude Giroux addressing the media @FLALiveArena #flapanthers pic.twitter.com/MzLyD8atCe— Doug Plagens (@DougPlagens) March 21, 2022
Sorry, but after 15 years, this is really gonna take some getting used to.
Anyway, here's a bit of what the former Flyers captain (man...) told the Florida media on Monday:
“My job is to come in here, blend in and help the team win.” - Claude Giroux has arrived in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/kX6iRyEFNl— David Dwork (@DavidDwork) March 21, 2022
Claude Giroux after landing in South Florida: “I’m here to win. I’m here to help the team win. I think this team has a great chance to go far in the playoffs.” pic.twitter.com/au7gB8Xn7v— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 21, 2022
I just asked Giroux about his desire to win the Stanley Cup and how it factored into his decision to come to Florida.— David Dwork (@DavidDwork) March 21, 2022
He boldly stated, "That’s the reason this trade happened."
"There was something about Florida, every time I tuned into a game, I just liked the way they played. For me, I thought it would be a perfect fit." - Claude Giroux— David Dwork (@DavidDwork) March 21, 2022
Giroux on Sasha Barkov:— David Dwork (@DavidDwork) March 21, 2022
"If I have a chance to play on his line, it'll be like the first time going to school, just giggling a little bit."
And on the past few days, Giroux told ESPN about Flyers fans:
"Yeah, I mean, the last four days, the fans have been unbelievable. Everywhere I went, they had so many nice things to say, and it's definitely not an easy place to play in, but they're passionate, they're intense, they're nuts, and that's the kind of fans you want to play for.
When the game's intense, you know you can count on them." [ESPN/Ryan Gilbert]
"The last four days, the fans have been unbelievable ... they're passionate, they're intense, they're nuts. That's the kind of fans you want to play for. When the game's intense, you know you can count on 'em."— Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) March 21, 2022
- Claude Giroux on Flyers fans pic.twitter.com/yyLJXoUfWV
Claude Giroux said he was filled with emotion Thursday in his 1,000 NHL game celebration in Philly — especially knowing he was going to be traded soon afterward.— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 21, 2022
