More Sports:

March 21, 2022

Claude Giroux introduced as a Florida Panther. It's weird.

New Panther Claude Giroux (man, that's weird) was introduced to Sunrise Monday

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
USATSI_17918549.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Flyers captain Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers over the weekend.

Claude Giroux was introduced as the newest member of the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Here is Giroux wearing a Florida Panthers hat, standing in front of a Florida Panthers backdrop, at a Florida Panthers podium, talking about the Florida Panthers.

Sorry, but after 15 years, this is really gonna take some getting used to. 

Anyway, here's a bit of what the former Flyers captain (man...) told the Florida media on Monday:

And on the past few days, Giroux told ESPN about Flyers fans:

"Yeah, I mean, the last four days, the fans have been unbelievable. Everywhere I went, they had so many nice things to say, and it's definitely not an easy place to play in, but they're passionate, they're intense, they're nuts, and that's the kind of fans you want to play for. 

When the game's intense, you know you can count on them." [ESPN/Ryan Gilbert]

Emotional for him and Flyers fans everywhere, for sure.

The Panthers lead the Atlantic Division, and the Eastern Conference, with 90 points at 42-14-6. They're one of the hottest teams in the league right now (7-2-1 in their last 10 games) and have as deep of a lineup as any.

In fact, Giroux is expected to join Panthers captain Sasha Barkov and breakout star Carter Verhaeghe on the top line when they play in Montreal Thursday night, according to FloridaHockeyNow's George Richards. (Daily Faceoff already made the update too)

He'll be moving back to left wing and holding on to No. 28.

There are no guarantees at the end of the day, but for the 35-year old Giroux, this is one of the best shots at the Stanley Cup you can get.

And Philadelphia will almost assuredly be pulling for him.

Speaking of, back in Philly (or...Voorhees)...
Yeah...

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Florida Panthers chuck fletcher Claude Giroux

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Best PA Betting Sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

NHL trade deadline live updates: Flyers deal Justin Braun to Rangers, Derick Brassard to Oilers
Flyers-Canucks-Justin-Braun-Kate-Frese_101521-19.jpg

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Courts

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's corruption trial to start next week
Kenyatta Johnson Trial

Health News

Is U.S. push for permanent daylight saving time actually good for our health?
Daylight Saving Time Health

Food and Drink

'Cocktails for a Cause' benefit at 8 Philly and suburban restaurants to support Ukrainian refugees
Fearless Restaurants

Movies

Which Oscar nominated movies are must-sees before the Academy Awards? Here's what our staff recommends
2022 Oscars movies

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved