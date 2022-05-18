More Health:

May 18, 2022

Child care programs often don't provide enough physical activity, scientists say

Less than half meet national guidelines, new research shows. That leaves children at higher risk for obesity and other health issues

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Children's Health
Physical activity day care Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

National guidance for child care programs calls for at least two opportunities each day for physical activity. They should total 60-90 minutes. But a new study finds most programs don't meet these guidelines.

Childhood obesity is among the most concerning health issues in the United States, with the condition affecting about 1 in 5 kids. 

A lack of exercise at child care programs might be contributing to the problem. Among children ages 2-5, the obesity rate is 12.7% according to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants get 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Toddlers and preschoolers should be active for at least three hours. Regular physical activity is essential for the healthy management of weight and a child's physical, psychological and social development.

While parents play an essential role in the amount of exercise their young children get, many young children spend a significant amount of time at child care programs. Because of this, parents are dependent on the programs to ensure their kids are moving enough each day. 

National guidance for child care programs calls for at least two opportunities each day for physical activity. They should total 60-90 minutes.

Study upon study, however, suggests that in many cases, children in child care programs are not getting the recommended amount of physical activity. This has parents, educators and health care providers concerned about the impact a lack of activity will have on the kids' cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and mental health.

A study published Wednesday in Pediatrics found 74% of child care programs provide two daily opportunities for physical play, but only half meet the total time recommendation. And only about 43% meet both recommendations.

"Kids who are less active have poorer physical fitness and coordination, higher rates of obesity, shorter attention spans, and poorer cognitive development," study author Lauren Olsho, of Abt Associates in Rockville, Maryland, told U.S. News & World Report. "Fully 60% of kids in the U.S. are in some kind of formal child care for an average of around 30 hours a week, which means that child care settings are the main opportunity for many kids to be active."

The study involved 227 classrooms from 96 child care centers and 131 Head Start programs. Through observations, the researchers calculated that the children were inactive about 25% of the time. And that didn't include naps, snack breaks or meals. 

They also found that teacher-led physical activity was really important. The children in child care programs that had teachers engaging in outdoor play logged about 30 minutes more active time each day. 

Olsho recommended multiple, short outdoor play sessions instead of one long session, because young children tend to be more active at the beginning.

The message out of this study is not new. Scientists have been raising the alarm over the lack of physical activity in child care programs for years. Research consistently has shown that children aren't getting enough physical activities in these programs.

In a 2015 study, preschoolers at 10 child care centers in the Seattle region spent about 30 minutes playing outside. and were offered less than an hour each day for indoor play. They had less than 10 minutes per day of teacher-led physical activity. 

Overall, the children only spent about 48 minutes each day in active play. The researchers calculated that the children were sedentary for 73% of the day. 

In 2019 article published by The Conversation, two professors at the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab in Canada wrote that children were still not getting enough physical activity in child care programs, emphasizing the unfair burden on education specialists to meet children's physical activity needs.

Many educators lack the confidence to develop opportunities to engage young children in physical activity, they wrote, citing the need for more professional development and training. Educators also can be hampered by a lack of appropriate equipment and resources, including balls, hoops and dedicated indoor and outdoor spaces for physical play. 

Experts stress that parents concerned that their young children aren't physically active enough at day care can address any shortfalls at home by engaging in physical play with their children and setting limits on screen time.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Children's Health Philadelphia Child Care Exercise Research Studies Obesity

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

John Fetterman wins Pa. Democratic primary for U.S. Senate days after stroke
Fetterman US Senate primary

Activities

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Health News

Baby formula supplies may improve in coming weeks, FDA indicates
infant formula shortage

Eagles

The Eagles added two receivers
051822KericWheatfall

Food and Drink

Middle Eastern restaurant Pita Chip to open first suburban location in Bucks County
Pita Chip

Music

Philadelphia Folk Festival returns in-person to Old Pool Farm this summer for 60th anniversary
Folk Festival Punch Brothers

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved