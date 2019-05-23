Where to drink outdoors in Philadelphia on Memorial Day weekend

May 23, 2019
It's time to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. And what better way to do that than by spending the day outdoors, in the beautiful warm weather?
Here are some of the best beer gardens, rooftop bars and restaurants with stunning outdoor space where you and your friends can grab a drink. Use this list over Memorial Day weekend, and keep it in mind next time you're craving a summery drink in the sunshine.
Attico Rooftop – 219 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
At the top of the new Cambria hotel at Broad and Locust is the beautiful Attico Rooftop. The plant-filled space resembles a greenhouse with a big sunny patio. There, enjoy small plates, cocktails and a view of the Avenue of the Arts.
Assembly Rooftop – 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
You'll want to snap a pic of you and your frozé with the stunning backdrop before lounging on the outdoor seating.
Bok Bar – 800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Bok Bar atop the historic Bok Building in South Philly, which was at one time a school, offers some of the best sunset views in the city.
Just remember before heading over that the seasonal rooftop bar is only open Wednesday through Sunday and that only those 21-plus are allowed, with the exception of Sundays when children and dogs are welcome.
Also good to know: On select Tuesday evenings, rooftop yoga is hosted at Bok and class attendees get exclusive access to Bok Bar after the workout.
Independence Beer Garden – 100 S. Independence Mall W., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Enjoy a beer by Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The sprawling beer garden offers lots of seating and a big food and drinks menu. 2019 marks the beer garden's fifth season, and it's just gotten better every year.
Spruce Street Harbor Park – 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Morgan's Pier – 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123
The waterfront beer garden features picnic tables, big umbrellas and stellar views. No wonder it's many Philadelphians go-to spot for summertime drinking.
Uptown Beer Garden – 1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
What's really cool about this Center City beer garden is that it offers happy hour Monday through Saturday. Score a discount from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
PHS Pop-Up Gardens – 1438 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 and 60 N. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Parks on Tap – Memorial Day weekend at 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145
Parks on Tap is a traveling beer garden that pops up in different parks around Philadelphia. Memorial Day weekend, find it at FDR Park by the stadiums in South Philly.
Haas Biergarten at La Peg – 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
La Peg's beer garden offers a great view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and is decorated with twinkling lights. Food and drink is served from refurbished shipping containers and there are plenty of picnic tables.
The beer garden is also a great spot to watch a movie outdoors for free!
Rodin Museum Garden Bar – 2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Patio at Spring Arts – 10th and Hamilton streets, Philadelphia, PA 19123
This outdoor lounge area, located near The Trestle Inn and Rail Park, gives off mid-century Palm Springs vibes with retro furniture, wading pools and desert plants.
To drink, there are '60s and '70s style cocktails, like the Aperol Spritz and cucumber cooler, as well as beer from Love City Brewing.
Admiral's Tavern – 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Doesn't get much more summery than enjoying a beer aboard a boat.
Evil Genius Beer Garden – 1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122
The Evil Genius Beer Garden is located directly next to the Fishtown brewery, nicknamed the Evil Genius Lab and Tasting Room.
The outdoor space is decorated with murals and string lights, and offers a hodgepodge of seating.
Harper's Garden – 31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
The cocktail bar and restaurant's outdoor section is decorated with lots of plants and flowers, and covered by an open-air veranda that shades guests.
Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest – 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Frankford Hall – 1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
Sit at one of the outdoor picnic tables, drink from a massive beer stein and bite into a huge Bavarian pretzel.
Tiki – 102 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
The tiki bar in Midtown Village has a rooftop deck that's perfect for enjoying a fruity tropical drink on a hot day.
Tired Hands Biergarten – 2213 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
If you're into kooky – but delicious – beers then head to Tired Hands Brewing Co.'s beer garden in Fishtown. Visitors are allowed to bring their own food into the outdoor space to enjoy with the brews.
Royal Boucherie – 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Suraya – 1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Suraya in Fishtown has a market, restaurant and garden. In the outdoor oasis, guests can relax while sipping on wine and enjoying small bites.
Memphis Taproom – 2331 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia, PA 19125
This spot has tons of vegan and vegetarian food options, plus a wide selection of beers, that can be enjoyed in the bar's beer garden.
Standard Tap – 901 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
The restaurant has an upper deck where guests can enjoy beer and food on sunny days.
The majority of these places are seasonal and some may close during inclement weather. Check each location's website or social media for hours and updates.
