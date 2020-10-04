More Sports:

October 04, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 4: Eagles vs. 49ers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carson_Wentz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Carson Wentz on the sideline during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams.

The 2020 season couldn't have started much worse for the 0-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who are dealing with a mountain of injuries, statistically the worst quarterback in the NFL in Carson Wentz, and a head coach in Doug Pederson facing significant criticism for the first time since his first season in 2016.

Can the Eagles rebound? Is it even worth it if they do to some degree? They'll have another chance to come away with the first win against the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles and 49ers are two of the most injury-ravaged teams in the NFL. The Eagles are particularly banged-up along their offensive line, as they are missing three starters, plus Jason Peters. Conversely, the Niners' defensive line is depleted, as they are missing a slew of edge rushers. The Eagles are also hurting badly at the wide receiver position, and coincidentally, the Niners are short on cornerbacks. You can find the full injury report here.

In our five matchups to watch, the expectation is that the Niners will try to work the middle of the field with their creative rushing attack, and their All-Pro tight end George Kittle. The Niners' brand of offense could be a brutal matchup for the Eagles' linebackers, most notably Nate Gerry. The Eagles are going to have to get a bigtime performance out of the defensive line to have a chance in this game.

Betting lines opened with the Eagles as 3.5-point underdogs, but that spread almost immediately moved higher. It is currently Niners -9, according to TheLines.comHere are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 4 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: With next Phillies GM, Middleton must avoid the same mistakes he made with Klentak
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

COVID-19

President Trump 'feeling much better' after 'high fever' from COVID-19, doctors say
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 4
Wentz-Niners_100120_usat

Food & Drink

Halloween gram from Art in the Age includes whiskey inside a coffin
halloween gram

Holidays

Details of 2020 Holiday Lights Tour announced by Founding Footsteps
Holiday Lights Trolley Tour 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved