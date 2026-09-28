Eagles at Bears, Week 3: Live updates and open thread

It hasn't been pretty, but for the fourth time in five seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are out to a 2-0 start. They'll try to get to 3-0 against the Bears on Monday Night Football in Chicago

The Eagles lost a couple of key players in Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert during their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Barkley is good to go against the Bears, but Goedert is expected to miss multiple games. The Bears have a major absence in this matchup, as Caleb Williams will not play due to a strained hamstring suffered during their Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. You can find the Eagles' and Bears' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Bears steamrolled the Eagles' defense on the ground last season, as running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each ran for 100+ yards. With Williams out, spoiler, they're going to try to run the ball quite a bit on Monday night. Playing a more physical brand of defense should be a point of pride for the Eagles after they were bullied by this team in 2025. On the other side of the ball, the Bears' defense is their weaker unit, and the Eagles should have some matchup advantages, notably with DeVonta Smith vs. the Bears' struggling cornerbacks.



The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 3 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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