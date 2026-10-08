These Philly bars are opening early and serving brunch for the Eagles' 9:30 a.m. kickoff in London

While the Eagles playing in London on Sunday means fans might have to set their alarms for the early-morning kickoff, it's also an excuse to take advantage of brunch specials around the city.

A number of restaurants and bars are adjusting their schedules to take advantage of the 9:30 a.m. start time for the Birds' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After two straight losses, mounting injuries, the abrupt retirement of longtime right tackle Lane Johnson and the surprise trade of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, it might be time to shake up their pregame traditions to change the mojo surrounding this team. Plus, when's the next time fans can cheer on (or gripe about) their team over morning mimosas?

Here are some restaurants, breweries and bars (and one appliance store) serving up game day specials on Sunday.

900 Packer Ave., South Philadelphia

Opening at 9 a.m.

South Philly's casino is hosting a "Babes, Birds & Brunch" watch party from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in an event that doubles as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser with prizes and appearances from local vendors. A portion of proceeds of the drink special will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Reservations are required and can be booked online. Entry is $40 per person.

1021 Arch St., Chinatown

Opening at 7:30 a.m.

A special early-morning event features an open bar and buffet starting at kickoff. Tickets for the food and drink specials start at $55 per person and can be purchased online. (They include a 20% gratuity for staff.)

2118 Washington Ave., Point Breeze

Opening at 9 a.m.

Dock Street South is adjusting its hours to accommodate Birds fans and offering brunch, coffees, espresso drinks and, of course, beers. Reservations are not required.

1720 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse

Opening at 8:30 a.m.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Lucy's in Center City will open early for the Eagles' London game at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Brunch items include hangover nachos, loaded hash browns and the early-bird chicken sandwich. The drink menu features an $8 "beer man-mosa," which is made of beer and orange juice, and a hoagie bloody mary for $16. Reservations are not required.

901 N. Delaware Ave., Old City

Opening at 8:30 a.m.

The self-described "family friendly sports bar" is offering a brunch menu that includes the "Da Birds Special" sandwich with cornflake-coated chicken; a Philly Philly Platter with pickles, fries, egg rolls and pretzels; and E.L.G.S.E.S … nachos! The bar is also serving up $7 beer-mosas and $8 bloody marys. Reservations are not required but are preferred for parties of eight people or more. Bookings can be made online.

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Logan Square

Opening at 9 a.m.

In addition to its typical food menu, Victory is serving special brunch offerings including french toast, breakfast tacos and avocado toast alongside its staple craft brews and cocktails. Reservations are not required.

3301 Richmond St., Port Richmond

Opening at 9 a.m.

The classic dive bar is going to chef up a true Philly breakfast with peppers and egg sandwiches on a fresh hoagie roll. Reservations are not required.

4119 Skippack Pike, Skippack

Opening at 9 a.m.

In lieu of a traditional game day experience, Brothers Kershner is hosting its annual Game Day Fundraiser in support of the Lukens Foundation, a youth development nonprofit based in Schwenksville. One ticket to Kegs & Eggs will grant attendees a beer, food donated by local restaurants and 25 raffle tickets for a gift basket giveaway. Tickets are required and can be ordered online starting at $55.20 per person.

700 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

Opening at 9 a.m.

Watching the Eagles play an international game at an appliance store is not likely to be at the forefront of many fans' minds. But the family-owned shop will host former Eagles chef Tim Lopez for a game day tailgate featuring a raffle for a chance to win a pizza oven. All proceeds will benefit Jaws Youth Playbook, Ron Jaworski's nonprofit that aims to help the well-being of at-risk youth in the Philly area. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by emailing RSVP@Gerhardsappliance.com.

400 NJ-38, Moorestown Mall, Moorestown, New Jersey

Opening at 8 a.m.

The bar will serve London-themed food and drink specials and the staff will host music bingo at halftime. The first 20 attendees will also receive prizes. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online.