March 23, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Swoop must be watching a little too much FOX News.

It has been a week since the legal tampering period of free agency began, so now feels like a good time to fire off a chat, especially, since, you know, we can't do anything else anyway.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How will Javon Hargrave fit into the Eagles' defense? Was the total cost to acquire Darius Slay too much? How will Jatavis Brown and Will Parks contribute in the Eagles' defense? What is left on the to-do list?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

