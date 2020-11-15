Open thread recap, Week 10: Eagles at Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles already lead the wretched NFC East by 1.5 games with a 3-4-1 record, and they have an opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the pack today with a win over the New York Giants. First, a look at the standings:

NFC East W L T GB Eagles 3 4 1 - Football Team 2 6 0 1.5 Giants 2 7 0 2.0 Cowboys 2 7 0 2.0





Should the Giants fall to 2-8, the Eagles would hold a three game lead over them, and with only six games left for them to play, that would feel insurmountable.

Coming off of their bye, the Eagles are perhaps as healthy as they have been all season long. They'll welcome the returns of Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and Alshon Jeffery, while a slew of other players not at 100 percent had a chance to rest their bodies. You can find the full Eagles-Giants injury report here.

In our five matchups to watch, we noted the success that Zach Ertz has had against this Giants team over the years, and that with Ertz out, today would be a good time for Dallas Goedert to shine. But more importantly, Carson Wentz simply can't continue to try to play "hero ball" and commit stupid turnovers, giving a bad Giants team a chance to steal this game.

The Birds are now 5-point favorites, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com, after opening as 3-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 10 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

