More Sports:

November 15, 2020

Open thread recap, Week 10: Eagles at Giants

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Miles-Sanders-run_111520_usat Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs with the ball while New York Giants linebacker Devante Downs attempts a tackle.

The Philadelphia Eagles already lead the wretched NFC East by 1.5 games with a 3-4-1 record, and they have an opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the pack today with a win over the New York Giants. First, a look at the standings:

 NFC EastGB 
 Eagles
 Football Team1.5 
 Giants2.0 
 Cowboys2.0 


Should the Giants fall to 2-8, the Eagles would hold a three game lead over them, and with only six games left for them to play, that would feel insurmountable.

Coming off of their bye, the Eagles are perhaps as healthy as they have been all season long. They'll welcome the returns of Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and Alshon Jeffery, while a slew of other players not at 100 percent had a chance to rest their bodies. You can find the full Eagles-Giants injury report here.

In our five matchups to watch, we noted the success that Zach Ertz has had against this Giants team over the years, and that with Ertz out, today would be a good time for Dallas Goedert to shine. But more importantly, Carson Wentz simply can't continue to try to play "hero ball" and commit stupid turnovers, giving a bad Giants team a chance to steal this game.

The Birds are now 5-point favorites, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com, after opening as 3-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 10 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles open thread Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Giants 27, Eagles 17
Wentz-sacked_111520_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from the first half of Eagles-Giants
Eagles-Giants-Gallman_111520_usat

Music

Ticketmaster preparing to link vaccine and COVID-19 test data to concertgoers' digital tickets
Tickemaster concert covid-19

Holiday

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns for the 2020 season
Made in Philadelphia HolidayMarket

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved