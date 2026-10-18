Eagles-Panthers Week 6 report card: Defense can only carry Birds so far

The Eagles have now lost four straight games, their longest skid since 2020. That season is remembered for going down the tubes fast – and this one could be, too.

They lost 25-14 to the Panthers on Sunday at the Linc, despite Carolina committing more than 140 yards in penalties and being held below their average of 30 points per game.

The defense has been pretty darn good during the losing streak, but even the best defense needs a little help from its offense, and the Eagles just can't get any from an offense trying to navigate without so many of its best players, including it's starting QB, top three RBs and an interior offensive line that starting deep reserves.

If there is an answer for this offense that doesn't involve simply everyone getting healthy, the coaches have yet to find it. And it's fair to wonder if a healthier offense could even save their spiraling season.

As we do each week, we give you the Birds report card, and we'll grade accordingly given the litany of serious injuries:

OFFENSE: D

Tanner McKee made his first non-Week 18 start and DeVonta Smith returned, but the Eagles faced intense pressure all game long and generated very few big plays in the run or pass game. Interestingly, Marquise Brown wasn't active despite being available. C Drew Kendall warmed up before the game, but the team opted to go with Jake Majors.

Rush offense

The Eagles decided to scrap the run game for the pass to the flat. Probably a good idea in theory, especially after Carson Steele got hurt. Dameon Pierce averaged 2.9 yards per carry. Interestingly, the Eagles added Jaydon Blue, an explosive runner, to the 53 but didn't give him a single touch.

Pass offense

Some of their best pass plays were Panthers penalties. None of their best plays came on first down, a yearlong issue. Some RPOs usage helped get the ball quickly to Goedert (6-61) but otherwise the Eagles were punchless. Really hated the opening play, going under center with play action. McKee, of course, got sacked for minus-11. Hated all plays for the Eagles that were under center – too slow developing for a line that can't block. The Eagles needed to be in shotgun and work the quick game. DeVonta Smith (7-75) was brilliant in his return. His fourth-quarter TD catch against tight coverage was just vintage him being better than the guy covering him and pulled the Birds within five. But even when the Eagles got possession back, a bad first-down snap put them way behind the sticks and they eventually punted.

DEFENSE: B+

The Eagles were very thin at edge, with Jalyx Hunt and A.J. Epenesa out and with Jonathan Greenard only playing a smattering of snaps. Marcus Epps was introduced as the starter to the home crowd, but Kenny Moore played next to Drew Mukuba in nickel. The Panthers entered the game averaging around 30 points per game but didn't get their second TD until the fourth quarter.





Rush defense

When they absolutely needed the run defense to be in shutdown mode, it came through. The Panthers had zero run game for three quarters and averaged just as Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter clogged the middle. Of course, you can't ask them to play that many snaps against a top-five offense and not run out of gas at some point. Chuba Hubbard's 19-yard run – Carolina's longest – on 3rd-and-1 in the fourth helped set up Carolina's second TD, which put the game away.

Pass defense

Riq Woolen had a big PBU on a deep third-down pass from Bryce Young to Darren Waller, and Carolina converted just one third-down conversion in the first half. But the Eagles really needed a turnover – maybe more than one. Young had a few risky throw that hit Eagles in the hands, but the Birds didn't get any interceptions. Nolan Smith sacked Young in the first half but left with a concussion and that was that for the Eagles' pass rush. There were some missed tackles that hurt as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

For the second straight week, kickoff coverage wasn't great. Two missed tackles let Travis Etienne open with a 24-yard kickoff return, helping set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 48-yard FG. Eagles returner Britain Covey had trouble handling two knuckleball kickoffs and averaged just 14 per kick return.

Although he had a 65-yard punt, Braden Mann was under some pressure often for the first time all year – he shanked a 23-yarder in the second that helped set up Carolina's first TD, then had a punt blocked in the fourth that led to another Carolina TD.

COACHING: C+

Why sign Jaydon Blue and not play him? Why not have Zach Ertz on the 53? Not sure what the Eagles were thinking on those decisions when they clearly needed some offensive firepower.

Offensively, OC Sean Mannion was obviously limited by his personnel, but as mentioned, going under center really backfired nearly every time and put McKee – not a mobile QB by any definition – under intense pressure.

DC Vic Fangio tried to force the issue with way more blitzing than he typically does, and it worked for most of the game, but the Panthers eventually hit on some blitz beaters late in the game that broke it open for them. They can only hold it down so long. Could be cringe-worthy next Monday night against Dallas.

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