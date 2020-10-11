More Sports:

October 11, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 5: Eagles at Steelers

By Jimmy Kempski
101020EaglesSteelers James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Please enjoy this generic picture of the Eagles and Steelers playing football against each other.

The NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles (lol) will head into Pittsburgh in a battle for Pennsylvania bragging rights on Sunday, as the Birds will try to get back to .500 on the season against the Steelers.

The Eagles head into this matchup as arguably the most injury-depleted team in the NFL, as they have 15(!) players either on injured reserve or the PUP list. The Steelers, meanwhile, have just two players on IR or PUP, in addition to two inconsequential players on their injury report. You can find the final Eagles-Steelers injury report here.

In our five matchups to watch, we made the obvious point that the Eagles are missing three offensive line starters, while the Steelers have one of the best pass rushes in the league. That's not ideal for the Eagles' offense. #Analysis. Defensively, the Eagles will have to deal with a balanced Steelers attack that no longer has Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell, but can still put points on the board.

The Eagles are seven-point dogs, according to consensus odds at TheLines.comHere are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 5 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Jimmy Kempski
