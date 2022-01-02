More Sports:

January 02, 2022

Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles 20, Washington 16

By Jimmy Kempski
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-WFT_010222_usat Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts drops back to pass as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis rushes.

The 8-7 Philadelphia Eagles have won three straight games, and are currently the 7-seed placeholder in the NFC. With a win and some other help around the league, they can actually clinch a playoff berth on Sunday, which would pave the way for Nick Sirianni to rest his starters, if he were to choose to do so.

Heading into Week 17, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, though they did suffer injuries to their top two running backs in their Week 16 win over the New York Giants. The Washington Football Team has some fresh, new batch of names on their COVID list, and they continue to have a depleted roster. You can find the final injury report with inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, we're likely to see the Eagles pound the run against a Washington defense that has gotten torn apart in each of their last three games, which included a loss to the Eagles during which they allowed 238 yards on the ground.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 17 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

