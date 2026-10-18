Eagles Week 6 stock watch: First down, worst down in pathetic loss to Panthers

Have I seen preseason games with more juice than the Eagles' Sunday's 25-14 loss to the Panthers?

The fact that I have to think about that question essentially gives you the answer to that.

The Eagles, now 2-4, are hardly recognizable, decimated by injuries — plus a shocking retirement, a shocking trade, and a chilling blood clot issue that propelled Tanner McKee into a starting role in Week 6.

The season isn't over yet. But it's on the brink. Back-to-back NFC East duels with the Cowboys and Giants await ahead of the Eagles' bye week and the trade deadline. And if they can't miraculously turn things around before Nov. 10, things could escalate quickly.

Before we start contemplating this team's obituary, here's our weekly stock watch, as we break down a reason for enthusiasm and for concern after Philadelphia's latest setback.

Stock up: Dallas Goedert... I guess 📈

First, we thought edge rusher Nolan Smith would be the choice here. He had a big sack early Sunday afternoon, his third of the year and the defensive line was chirping against Bryce Young. Smith sustained a brutal concussion in the second quarter and did not return.

Then, we turned to running back Dameon Pierce, who was forced into duty as the starter with injuries to Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley. His first two runs, a nine and 10 yarder respectively, hit holes made by the Philly o-line and gave a very early spark. But he ran 10X more times for 16 more yards — so much for that..

But we're not going to let the Eagles' dismal performance for almost all 60 minutes ruin the format of this long-standing article. Dallas Goedert was the best player on offense, and his stock is up in a different way. So let's roll with it

Leading all Eagles' pass catchers Sunday with six catches for 61 yards, Goedert was a safety valve for McKee, and looked spry, speedy and healthy after missing some time earlier this season.

The Eagles' long-tenured 31-year-old tight end is set to be a free agent at season's end and frankly, he's a luxury item the team won't need if it doesn't contend. Worrying about their spotty tight end situation for 2027 is a problem for another day — if Goedert continues to perform like this, he'll increase his trade value. The Eagles, if they sell (and likely they will), will be happy to collect as many assets as possible to make this as short a rebuild (or retooling period) as it can be.

Stock down: The first down offense 📉

The Eagles are the worst team on first downs, on offense, in the entire NFL. Before we slam the team, we should acknowledge that they're missing their QB1, their RB1, and several players they expected to be starting on the offensive line when the season started.

That's an excuse for a drop off in production. It's not an excuse for what we saw Sunday.

On first down, 22 of them in total, the Eagles gained a total of 27 yards (1.2 per play). In the first half alone they ran 11 plays on first downs and gained just 11 yards in total, converting zero first downs on first if you don't include a pass interference call that set up Pierce's touchdown run.

In the second half they got a little more momentum on first downs, with a few short passes helping the team chip away at a 12-point deficit. But a fumbled snap (which was a 12-yard sack when McKee dove on it) kept the trend alive. They wouldn't get their first first down on first down until garbage time, late in the fourth quarter. They also committed a pair of first down penalties to immediately put them behind (including a Johnny Mundt hold that took a big Darius Cooper gain off the board) and McKee was sacked three times on first.

Over the five games preceding Week 6, with a Super Bowl MVP running the offense, here's how the Eagles have fared on first down:

Category Stat NFL Rank First down yards/gm 87.8 32nd Yards per 1st down 3.9 32nd EPA per play on 1st down -0.208 24th



For some context, entering Week 6 the Bills led the NFL with 202.2 yards on first down and the Chiefs led the NFL with 7.0 yards.

It's impressive — remarkable even — that the Eagles performed worse than that against the Panthers, regardless of some of the injuries they're dealing with.

If you have someone like Hurts under center, maybe you can overcome it. A player who is calm in clutch situational football spots, and who can use his legs to extend plays might withstand awful first down performance. But McKee needs to thrive on first downs if he wants to excel in the NFL. Quick passes, smart decisions, picking up a few yards to take pressure off the rest of the team — that's how to approach first downs as a back up quarterback.

There are no shortage of things to get on this team for. But the first down issue is getting worse, not better, and it is a pretty good reflection of the team's offense as a whole.

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