What would it sound like to hear “A Christmas Carol” from Edgar Allan Poe? Actor Helen McKenna-Uff will give it a try Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Woodbury Friends Meeting.

In character as Poe, she’ll perform an abridged version of the Christmas story and explore how its author, Charles Dickens, crossed paths with Poe in Philadelphia in 1842.

McKenna-Uff is a retired interpretive ranger at the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site in Philadelphia. Her program, “God Bless Us — Nevermore,” pairs the story of the authors’ meeting with readings from their work.

When Poe and Dickens met in Philadelphia, they talked about publishing. According to the Edgar Allan Poe Society of Baltimore, Dickens agreed to try to find an English publisher for Poe’s short-story collection “Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.” Poe already knew Dickens’ work. He’d reviewed “Barnaby Rudge,” which features a talking raven named Grip, years before publishing “The Raven.”

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The Gloucester County Historical Society presents the show at 6:30 p.m. at Woodbury Friends Meeting.

The show takes place in a brick Quaker meetinghouse that dates to the early 1700s. McKenna-Uff performed there as Poe last year, too. See photos from McKenna-Uff’s 2025 performance.

Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased online in advance.

Free parking is available around the corner on Hunter Street, in the historical society’s lot and at the County Justice Complex garage.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Woodbury Friends Meeting, 124 N. Broad St., Woodbury, NJ

Admission: $30 per person. Advance online purchase required.

Program: Helen McKenna-Uff performs as Edgar Allan Poe, with readings that include an abridged “A Christmas Carol”

Tickets: Gloucester County Historical Society

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