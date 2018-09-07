More Health:

September 07, 2018

Excessive sleepiness during the day could be a warning sign of Alzheimer's

A new study examined people who say they regularly doze off during the day

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Prevention
Sleep Stock Photo Pixabay/Pexels

Sleep.

If you find yourself nodding off at work each afternoon, you might want to try getting a good night’s sleep now and then.

Adults who report regularly feeling sleepy during the day are nearly three times more likely to develop protein deposits that have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found.

The study, published this week in the Sleep Research Society’s monthly peer-reviewed journal, examined 124 participants in a decades-long neuro imaging study. The participants provided responses to surveys about their levels of sleepiness during the day, and also participated in brain scans to examine their levels of beta-amyloid deposits.

Beta-amyloid is a protein often found in people with Alzheimer’s disease, and excessive daytime sleepiness has been frequently linked to Alzheimer’s disease, the study said.

The data from those 124 participants revealed that those who answered “yes” to experiencing frequent daytime sleepiness were 2.75 times more likely to have increased beta-amyloid deposits than those who answered “no.”

In the study’s discussion section, the authors admitted the relationship between the proteins and excessive daytime sleepiness — do the proteins cause people’s sleepiness, or does a lack of sleep lead to protein build-up? — is still unknown.

Ultimately, though, the authors who wrote the findings are clear in one sense: Screening for excessive sleepiness could help identify those at elevated risk for Alzheimer’s, and possibly even intervene to ward off the disease.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Prevention Philadelphia Sleep Sleep Deprivation Diseases Alzheimer's Studies Research

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.