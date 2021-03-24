Eytan Shander: Joe Flacco signing does nothing to change Eagles' need to draft a quarterback

The Eagles made huge news on Tuesday with their latest signing. The news was not the actual human being who will be on the team come Week 1 of the regular season. No, in fact, it was the statement that was made by the team signing Joe Flacco in the first place.

Let me be perfectly clear about what that statement is, to the point where I might even add some effect to it.

The Philadelphia Eagles have not taken themselves out of drafting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

What is going on right now? Unless you are more than just ok with the Eagles being one of the worst teams in the NFL (more on that in the coming weeks) there is zero justification on not wanting a QB in the first round. Here’s why I know you are lying to yourself and others; the only thing to change your opinion would be Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco.

Go home, “Flacco means no QB in the first round” theorists, you’re belligerent.

This has been one of the most frustrating off-seasons in the history of the Eagles organization, mainly because of the front office and ownership. They sucked out the lifeforce of the most recent head coach, defensive coordinator, QB, and a couple of other coaches who Frank Rich hired in Indy.

No reasonable person would come to the conclusion that the Eagles should draft anything other than a QB in the first round. The latest signing of Flacco only proves my point. The reality is the team stinks out loud. They have zero stability at quarterback because nobody has any idea about the current one.

Jalen Hurts had something last year but it sure as heck was not a full rookie season. He was born into the NFL as a first-year player surrounded by chaos and controversy. His very first moments as a player were soured by the optics of simply picking him in the second round.

I’ve gone back and forth on this so far on what the team should do, and even who the team should take outside, of a signal caller. I happen to love the idea of Kyle Pitts doing bad things in the NFL but understand the need for protection up front. I wouldn’t hate Jalen Waddle either. But even I am willing to listen to reason. I’m here to understand why you would want to add Justin Fields or Zak Wilson to the equation.

It’s not something that should be immediately dismissed, be it by some idiot on Twitter or simply the idea of Joe “Back-Up” Flacco, and I’m here to listen. The team has a new coach and system on both sides of the ball. There is a lot of room to grow, painfully I’m sure, so even having two young QB’s in competition is fine with me.

When it’s all said and done, what truly will happen is the team will draft a QB at 6 and come into camp with all three on the roster. Goooooooo Birds!

Best and Worst Bets

Two quick things about the state of sports betting right now, especially in our lovely city of Philadelphia.

The Best

The books are well aware of how low scoring the majority of the first halves were in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. If you thought you would ride the wave or the wave wasn’t aware you were riding it, you fell flat on Monday. It looks like the first half pendulum swung back in favor of scoring points.

My suggestion would be to identify the lowest first half numbers you can find and pound the overs. It may not be a long ride, but the low scoring first halves are done for now.

The Worst

Being live from 6-to-8 p.m. during the week on Fox Sports Radio The Gambler gives me first-hand perspective on how games start. I put out a lot of plays early on, first quarter/half/period, since the second hour of my show features live action.

I refused to listen to smarter people than me and took a double chance first period bet on the Flyers to win/draw. They gave up a PP goal with next to no time left on the clock. What ensued was an individual losing his mind after the bet crumbled. It’s why I love working for this station because nobody else has the freedoms to do this during games, the old guard will tell you never to talk about a game as you go against it.

Times have changed… Enjoy me losing my mind.

The Middle w/ BROOKS, MAYES & EYTAN – Clip of the Week

Barrett Brooks things the Eagles will be the worst team in the NFC this year. He’s right.

