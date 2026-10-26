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October 26, 2026

Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and more

Did Cam Skattebo tweak something? Is Aaron Jones in danger of missing time?

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
2026-10-26T002117Z_2147036615_MT1USATODAY30187749_RTRMADP_3_DETROIT-LIONS-RUNNING-BACK-JAHMYR-GIBBS-0-SLIDES-IN-FRONT.JPG USA TODAY Network/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (0) appeared to hurt his ankle on an awkward slide to avoid scoring a TD late vs. the Packers.

For the first few weeks of the NFL season it seemed like the injury list of NFL household names kept growing and growing – from Jayden Daniels to Saquon Barkley to Lamar Jackson.

The past few weeks haven't been as costly, but not a week goes by without at least a few fantasy-relevant injury issues popping up. Sunday was particularly tough day for running backs across the league.

Here's an early look at the latest news on some injuries from Week 7 that'll be important for many team owners:

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

Oh, just the consensus preseason No. 1 overall pick and current highest scoring RB twisting his ankle while intentionally not scoring a TD late in the game so the Lions could run the clock out against the Packers. Gibbs got up hobbled after the awkward slide. Dan Campbell said his star RB "should be good." The Lions will surely reevaluate him this week, so pay close attention to the news surround him in the coming days. 

Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings

The Vikings' top ball carrier aggravated an MCL injury late against the Colts and took a trip to the medical tent and didn't return. He'll reportedly undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Cam Skattebo, RB Giants

On his career-best 42-yard OT run, Skattebo slid down because he felt something in his hamstring and Devon Singletary took over to finish out. The Giants have a bye week so Skattebo will have some time to heal up.  

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Given his long injury history, you get worried when CMC exits a game like he did against the Falcons because of a thigh issue. However, he did come back and finished with 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. After, he said he felt fine, but because of his litany of injuries during his career, definitely keep an eye on him this week.

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

Already down David Montgomery, the Texans watched Marks head to the medical tent after appearing to get his knee twisted while getting swarmed by Giants defenders. He was able to return, so it appears the injury's bark was worse than its bite.

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Week 7 injury report Fantasy football injuries

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