Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft. New Year's Day is arguably the best college football day of the year.

LSU has a pair of very talented receivers in Malik Nabers, who will likely get drafted in the top half of the first round, and Thomas, who will probably be a Day 2 pick. Big receiver, big plays:

Thomas has 60 catches for 1079 yards (18.0 YPC) and 15 TDs this season.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey will all be back in 2024. The rest of the Eagles' receivers... probably not. They need a third receiver.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon (6'3, 320): (23) Liberty at (8) Oregon, 1:00 p.m.

Powers-Johnson is one of the most versatile players in college football, as he has played LG, C, RG, RT, and even some DT during his career at Oregon. In the pros he'll settle in as an interior offensive lineman.

The Eagles have a history of using high picks on interior offensive linemen with center experience:

Isaac Seumalo, 2016, 79th overall Landon Dickerson, 2021, 37th overall Cam Jurgens, 2022, 51st overall

The Eagles selected Tyler Steen with a Day 2 pick during the 2023 draft, but on Sunday he was a healthy scratch in favor of guys like Sua Opeta and Fred Johnson. With Jason Kelce potentially retiring and Jurgens sliding inside to center, the Eagles may need to find a starting RG, and Powers-Johnson brings versatility to be more than just that if needed.

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama (6'0, 198): (4) Alabama at (1) Michigan, 5:00 p.m.

Moore is something of a slot corner / safety hybrid who plays the "star" position in Alabama's defense, replacing Brian Branch in that role. He is a smart, versatile, physical player:

I think we've seen how much the Eagles have missed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this season, and Moore is cut from the same cloth.

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (6'3, 255): (4) Alabama at (1) Michigan, 5:00 p.m.

With Will Anderson out of the way, Braswell became more of a regular in the Bama defense in 2023, and he contributed 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and a pick-six.

Braswell is raw, but has high upside. Teammate Dallas Turner will be a first-round pick, while Braswell is more likely to go Day 2.

The Eagles aren't as set on the edge as previously thought.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (6'4, 243): (3) Texas at (2) Washington, 8:45 p.m.

The top tight end in the 2024 class is going to be Georgia's Brock Bowers, who could be a top 10 pick. Thereafter, the next best tight end prospect is probably Sanders, who possesses intriguing athletic traits but has had had just OK production. He can move:

Dallas Goedert has played six NFL seasons and he turns 29 in January. He'll be 31 when his contract expires after the 2025 season. The Eagles drafted Goedert after Zach Ertz's fifth season and they drafted Ertz after Brent Celek's sixth season. There is precedent for the Eagles draft a tight end with a Day 2 pick when they already have a good player in place who is nearing his 30's.