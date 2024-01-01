More Sports:

January 01, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

From LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. to Alabama's Malachi Moore, here are some names who might interest the Eagles in April with the New Year's slate of bowl games.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
010123MalachiMoore John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama slot corner / safety hybrid Malachi Moore (13)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft. New Year's Day is arguably the best college football day of the year.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (6'4, 205): Wisconsin at (13) LSU, 12:00 p.m.

LSU has a pair of very talented receivers in Malik Nabers, who will likely get drafted in the top half of the first round, and Thomas, who will probably be a Day 2 pick. Big receiver, big plays:

Thomas has 60 catches for 1079 yards (18.0 YPC) and 15 TDs this season.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey will all be back in 2024. The rest of the Eagles' receivers... probably not. They need a third receiver.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon (6'3, 320): (23) Liberty at (8) Oregon, 1:00 p.m.

Powers-Johnson is one of the most versatile players in college football, as he has played LG, C, RG, RT, and even some DT during his career at Oregon. In the pros he'll settle in as an interior offensive lineman.

The Eagles have a history of using high picks on interior offensive linemen with center experience:

  1. Isaac Seumalo, 2016, 79th overall
  2. Landon Dickerson, 2021, 37th overall
  3. Cam Jurgens, 2022, 51st overall

The Eagles selected Tyler Steen with a Day 2 pick during the 2023 draft, but on Sunday he was a healthy scratch in favor of guys like Sua Opeta and Fred Johnson. With Jason Kelce potentially retiring and Jurgens sliding inside to center, the Eagles may need to find a starting RG, and Powers-Johnson brings versatility to be more than just that if needed.

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama (6'0, 198): (4) Alabama at (1) Michigan, 5:00 p.m.

Moore is something of a slot corner / safety hybrid who plays the "star" position in Alabama's defense, replacing Brian Branch in that role. He is a smart, versatile, physical player: 

I think we've seen how much the Eagles have missed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this season, and Moore is cut from the same cloth.

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (6'3, 255): (4) Alabama at (1) Michigan, 5:00 p.m.

With Will Anderson out of the way, Braswell became more of a regular in the Bama defense in 2023, and he contributed 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and a pick-six. 

Braswell is raw, but has high upside. Teammate Dallas Turner will be a first-round pick, while Braswell is more likely to go Day 2.

The Eagles aren't as set on the edge as previously thought.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (6'4, 243): (3) Texas at (2) Washington, 8:45 p.m.

The top tight end in the 2024 class is going to be Georgia's Brock Bowers, who could be a top 10 pick. Thereafter, the next best tight end prospect is probably Sanders, who possesses intriguing athletic traits but has had had just OK production. He can move:

Dallas Goedert has played six NFL seasons and he turns 29 in January. He'll be 31 when his contract expires after the 2025 season. The Eagles drafted Goedert after Zach Ertz's fifth season and they drafted Ertz after Brent Celek's sixth season. There is precedent for the Eagles draft a tight end with a Day 2 pick when they already have a good player in place who is nearing his 30's.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

November 25

  1. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Xavier Truss, OG/OT, Georgia
  4. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  5. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

December 2

  1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
  3. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
  4. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
  5. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa

December 9

  1. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
  2. Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
  3. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  4. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  5. Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas

December 16

  1. Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State
  2. Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
  3. Malik Dunlap, CB, Texas Tech
  4. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
  5. Lee Hunter, DT, UCF

December 23

  1. Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison
  2. Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
  3. Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
  4. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
  5. James Williams, S, Miami

December 29

  1. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
  2. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa
  3. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
  4. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
  5. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

