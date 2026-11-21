During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Trevor Lauck (59), OL, Iowa (6'5, 314): Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Lauck is a polished, technically-sound LT with good feet and some nastiness. As the below tweet points out, he's just another in a long line good offensive linemen from Iowa.

Trevor Lauck is next in a long line of amazing Iowa offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/xSSHpTpV9z — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 4, 2026

Some draft experts have Lauck as the No. 1 OT in the draft. I don't see that. He simply isn't blessed with imposing size or elite athleticism. Personally, I think he could be a good tackle, but has a better chance to be an All-Pro guard. But he is not a candidate to be selected by the Eagles with their own first round pick. He does make sense to me with the Eagles' late first-round pick from the Jaguars.

Princewill Umanmielen (1), EDGE, LSU (6'4, 256): LSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Umanmielen had a productive 2025 season with 9 sacks, and he has 9.5 sacks so far in 2026. He is a classic speed rusher with some inside counters.

Phenomenal move by Princewill Umanmielen.



Awful decision by Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/lBNyeZZk0H — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 15, 2026

He can get to the quarterback. There are two concerns. One is that he has no career forced fumbles. The other is that he's a little one-dimensional in that he has a ways to go as a run defender.

Still, the Eagles need players who can affect the quarterback, and Umanmielen can do that. Day 2 guy.

Elijah Paige (72), OT, USC (6'7, 315): Maryland at USC, 6:15 p.m.

Paige has been a fast riser this season, and is making a case for himself to land in the first round. At 6'7, 315 he has some obviously ideal length, and he can move for a guy his size.

Oh ya, the LT Elijah Paige All-American train has left the station. In the red zone we see Riley get back to a concept that worked well in the Washington game.



It's 11p strong side dart. Watch Paige's speed on this pull and ability to get low even for a guy who is 6'7. I would… https://t.co/wM9AZ8QLJr pic.twitter.com/YJdsG05MIo — Publius of Troy (@PubliusofTroy) November 4, 2026

He has graded out highly by all the PFF-like sites, like here, for example.

One concern that I would have that is maybe only Eagles-specific is that he has played exclusively at LT, so his ability to play on either side is an unknown. Ideally, a drafted Eagles OT will have already shown that they can play on either side, because flexibility at that position will be important, short-term and long-term. Jordan Mailata has hinted that he may not be far away from retirement, so Paige makes sense as a successor. But it would also be reassuring to know that he can play on the right side as well should Mailata keep playing reasonably deep into his 30's.

Luke Reynolds (85), TE, Virginia Tech (6'4, 250): Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:00 p.m.

Reynolds followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech from Penn State, and he is having a good season as a receiver, with 56 catches for 560 yards and 6 TDs. But just as importantly, he is one of the best blocking tight ends in the country, as shown below.

#VirginiaTech TE Luke Reynolds continues to be a massive riser this season.



Complete Y-TE skillset with natural hands and exceptional body control as a receiver. Could sneakily work his way into 1st round talks. pic.twitter.com/oHiYkxgM8m — Andy (@AndyyNFL) November 5, 2026

The Eagles selected Eli Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft, but he has nothing that should dissuade the Eagles from drafting another tight end with a high pick, especially a more well-rounded one like Reynolds.

Wayshawn Parker (1), RB, Utah (5'10, 205): Utah at TCU, 9:00 p.m.

Parker is a compact runner at 5'10, 205 who has some speed but really makes his living on running through contact. The following graph shows yards after contact per rush, and missed tackles forced per rush. As you can see, Parker is near the top right corner, which just means that he does not go down easily.

Some of the top draft-eligible running backs showing off their ability to create years independent of the line.



Wayshawn Parker and Jahiem White showcasing their ability to get both opportunities and production as a ball carrier. 💥#NFLDraft | @Utah_Football | @MeanGreenFB pic.twitter.com/V3El8IRPib — Newt Westen (@NFLDraft_Westen) November 3, 2026

His career stats:

Wayshawn Parker Rush Yards YPC TD 2024 (WSU) 137 735 5.4 4 2025 (Utah) 149 981 6.6 6 2026 (Utah) 123 762 6.2 9 TOTAL 409 2478 6.1 19



Some highlights:

But beyond his ability as a runner, Parker is going to appeal to coaching staffs around the league because of his toughness. He does stuff like this:

#Utah RB Wayshawn Parker is proving that pass pro isn't passive extends to the backfield too, and not just for linemen. pic.twitter.com/aBK46orVz6 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 9, 2026

And this. He has also developed this season as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 29 passes for 269 yards and 4 TDs.

The Eagles' offense used to bully opposing defenses. It's been a while. This is the type of player who can help bring some of that mindset back. Day 2.

(If you couldn't tell, this guy is an early Jimmy fave.)

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU

• October 3



Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

• October 10



Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Brandon Baker, OL, Texas Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

• October 17



Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Carter Smith, OT, Indiana Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

• October 24



Stephen Daley, DL, Indiana Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina Jett Jefferson, CB, Mississippi State Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

• October 31

Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State Carson Hinzman, C/G, Ohio State Damon Wilson, EDGE, Miami

• November 7



Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State K.J. Duff, WR, Rutgers Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

• November 14



Samson Okunlola, OL, Miami LJ Martin, RB, BYU Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon Arch Manning, QB, Texas Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah