November 21, 2026
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.
Lauck is a polished, technically-sound LT with good feet and some nastiness. As the below tweet points out, he's just another in a long line good offensive linemen from Iowa.
Trevor Lauck is next in a long line of amazing Iowa offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/xSSHpTpV9z— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 4, 2026
Some draft experts have Lauck as the No. 1 OT in the draft. I don't see that. He simply isn't blessed with imposing size or elite athleticism. Personally, I think he could be a good tackle, but has a better chance to be an All-Pro guard. But he is not a candidate to be selected by the Eagles with their own first round pick. He does make sense to me with the Eagles' late first-round pick from the Jaguars.
Umanmielen had a productive 2025 season with 9 sacks, and he has 9.5 sacks so far in 2026. He is a classic speed rusher with some inside counters.
Phenomenal move by Princewill Umanmielen.— Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 15, 2026
Awful decision by Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/lBNyeZZk0H
He can get to the quarterback. There are two concerns. One is that he has no career forced fumbles. The other is that he's a little one-dimensional in that he has a ways to go as a run defender.
Still, the Eagles need players who can affect the quarterback, and Umanmielen can do that. Day 2 guy.
Paige has been a fast riser this season, and is making a case for himself to land in the first round. At 6'7, 315 he has some obviously ideal length, and he can move for a guy his size.
Oh ya, the LT Elijah Paige All-American train has left the station. In the red zone we see Riley get back to a concept that worked well in the Washington game.— Publius of Troy (@PubliusofTroy) November 4, 2026
It's 11p strong side dart. Watch Paige's speed on this pull and ability to get low even for a guy who is 6'7. I would… https://t.co/wM9AZ8QLJr pic.twitter.com/YJdsG05MIo
He has graded out highly by all the PFF-like sites, like here, for example.
One concern that I would have that is maybe only Eagles-specific is that he has played exclusively at LT, so his ability to play on either side is an unknown. Ideally, a drafted Eagles OT will have already shown that they can play on either side, because flexibility at that position will be important, short-term and long-term. Jordan Mailata has hinted that he may not be far away from retirement, so Paige makes sense as a successor. But it would also be reassuring to know that he can play on the right side as well should Mailata keep playing reasonably deep into his 30's.
Reynolds followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech from Penn State, and he is having a good season as a receiver, with 56 catches for 560 yards and 6 TDs. But just as importantly, he is one of the best blocking tight ends in the country, as shown below.
#VirginiaTech TE Luke Reynolds continues to be a massive riser this season.— Andy (@AndyyNFL) November 5, 2026
Complete Y-TE skillset with natural hands and exceptional body control as a receiver. Could sneakily work his way into 1st round talks. pic.twitter.com/oHiYkxgM8m
The Eagles selected Eli Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft, but he has nothing that should dissuade the Eagles from drafting another tight end with a high pick, especially a more well-rounded one like Reynolds.
Parker is a compact runner at 5'10, 205 who has some speed but really makes his living on running through contact. The following graph shows yards after contact per rush, and missed tackles forced per rush. As you can see, Parker is near the top right corner, which just means that he does not go down easily.
Some of the top draft-eligible running backs showing off their ability to create years independent of the line.— Newt Westen (@NFLDraft_Westen) November 3, 2026
Wayshawn Parker and Jahiem White showcasing their ability to get both opportunities and production as a ball carrier. 💥#NFLDraft | @Utah_Football | @MeanGreenFB pic.twitter.com/V3El8IRPib
His career stats:
|Wayshawn Parker
|Rush
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2024 (WSU)
|137
|735
|5.4
|4
|2025 (Utah)
|149
|981
|6.6
|6
|2026 (Utah)
|123
|762
|6.2
|9
|TOTAL
|409
|2478
|6.1
|19
Some highlights:
But beyond his ability as a runner, Parker is going to appeal to coaching staffs around the league because of his toughness. He does stuff like this:
#Utah RB Wayshawn Parker is proving that pass pro isn't passive extends to the backfield too, and not just for linemen. pic.twitter.com/aBK46orVz6— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 9, 2026
And this. He has also developed this season as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 29 passes for 269 yards and 4 TDs.
The Eagles' offense used to bully opposing defenses. It's been a while. This is the type of player who can help bring some of that mindset back. Day 2.
(If you couldn't tell, this guy is an early Jimmy fave.)
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