The Flyers, aside from Tuesday night's genuine effort and win over Buffalo, have been struggling so far this season, with dissatisfaction, controversy, and rumors swirling around them aplenty.

And their prospect pipeline, now that key names like Porter Martone, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, and Cole Knuble are all pros, doesn't have quite as much punch or hopefulness to it as it used to.

But it's still essential to a future still being worked on, that carries across the Phantoms in the AHL, college hockey in the NCAA, Canadian juniors, and overseas.

The most recent check-in on the Phantoms is HERE.

Today is a look at the Flyers' key prospects across the other ranks...

Overseas

C Jack Berglund, Färjestad BK (Sweden)

Now a full-time pro for Färjestad in the Swedish Elite League, the 20-year-old Berglund has taken off to a six-goal and 13-point start through his first 14 games this season, skating with a plus-11 rating and, as seen below, with some sharp passing and hyper-aware skating to slip into open space:

Jack Berglund #15 (Philadelphia Flyers) had a two point game (1+1) in Färjestad BKs 5-1 win over Skellefteå AIK. Berglund is up to 6 points in 7 games this season in the SHL#SHL pic.twitter.com/68qsxbKWqE — Future Tre Kronor (@FutureTreKronor) October 9, 2026

Berglund is on loan to Färjestad for the duration of their season, after finishing up last year with Lehigh Valley in the AHL, which at the time, implied that he could've been gearing up for a full move over to North America.

Regardless, the Flyers have been bullish about his development as a center for a while now, which is only reinforced by his excellent pro numbers right now over in Sweden.

In a way, Berglund, a second-round pick at 51st overall, might be becoming the true headliner of the Flyers' 2024 draft class, since first-rounder Jett Luchanko is hurt again, and even before, wasn't on a smooth development curve.

LW Max Westergård, Frölunda HC (Sweden)

One of the Flyers' two fifth-rounders from the 2025 draft, Westergård seems to be developing nicely, and maybe somewhat quietly, as a 19-year-old pro for Frölunda.

Westergård has four goals, 10 points, and a plus-6 rating through 18 games in Sweden, with the puck just seeming to fall to him, which is always a good sign that the pieces of a forward's game are adding up.

G Yegor Zavragin, Metallurg (KHL)

The ever-mysterious goalie prospect over in Russia, the 21-year-old Zavragin is now settled in as a regular KHL pro with Metallurg, and is holding his own with some impressive numbers, like a .913 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against average through 10 games.

The Flyers' present goaltending picture is sustainable between Dan Vladar and Joseph Woll, but underneath, Aleksei Kolosov (.880 save percentage) and Carson Bjarnason (.848 save percentage) still need plenty of work, and last summer's goalie draft picks Martin Psohlavec (Saskatoon, WHL) and Marek Sklenička (Seattle, WHL) need plenty of time.

So Zavragin, a 2023 third-rounder, remains as the Flyers' best future bet in goal, which is all the more promising now, since he doesn't appear to be missing a beat now that he's fully at the pro level in Russia – not volleying back and forth between there and Russian juniors anymore.

College

C Jack Nesbitt, Michigan

Nesbitt, the Flyers' pick at 12th overall in 2025, moved up from Canadian juniors to college hockey with Michigan for this season, and so far has three goals and an assist as a freshman through 11 games.

The 19-year-old Nesbitt was already a big center prospect at a listed 6'5" and 185 pounds, but jumping up to the NCAA, like current Flyer and sixth overall pick Porter Martone has already cited many times, allows Nesbitt plenty of time in the gym to get stronger while facing more mature competition.

And like Berglund, the Flyers have a lot of investment in Nesbitt as a key center prospect who can use his size to win most battles, while finding the net with his skill.

His first college goal, for example, saw him sneak into a rush with his skating, and then bury the puck with a bullet of a shot upon getting the pass:

Nezzy’s first as a Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/32i0W88amU — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 9, 2026

C Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard

The 20-year-old Ruohonen, a 2024 fourth-round pick, is a more subdued center prospect, but also someone who general manager Danny Brière has spoken with a lot of optimism for.

He has a goal and three assists through his first seven games as a freshman at Harvard, but the appeal in his game is as a deceptive checker who can strip the puck away and turn the table on you in a blink, as seen in the sequence below that brought on his first college goal:

That was quick!

Mick Thompson forces the turnover on the forecheck and Heikki Ruohonen finishes for his first of the year.



📺 https://t.co/Y40I315gMF pic.twitter.com/YjDvE45SE0 — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) October 29, 2026

Ruohonen has a lot of playing to do in the NCAA, with likely a good bit of time in the AHL to follow, but he does project as a depth center with the tools to be effective in the Flyers' future bottom six if he does pan out.

RW Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State

Once dubbed "The Truck" by Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong, the 6'2" and 216-pound Vansaghi has three goals on the season so far for Michigan State, which included a two-goal effort last week against Notre Dame.

Like his freshman and sophomore seasons, Vansaghi's numbers aren't quite jumping off the page, but when he has the puck, he can storm down the wall and push aside his defender, and when he can get into open space, he can rip a shot.

The Flyers have been hoping that Vansaghi, one of their four second-rounders in the 2025 draft at 48th overall, is a power forward prospect in the mold of the Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson.

But of course, Vansaghi still needs a lot more minutes and reps, and eventually, the room if he's deserving of it, given the Flyers' ongoing logjam at right wing.

Shane Vansaghi, who had a goal taken away in the first period, takes the puck to the net himself and scores.@MSU_Hockey pic.twitter.com/EEmBV31WLX — Ryan Sikes (@rms_hockey) November 13, 2026

LW Jack Murtagh, Boston

A forward prospect who fell by the wayside a bit, Murtagh has found a groove in his sophomore season at Boston University, with three goals, nine points, and a plus-4 rating through 12 games, which included this tying redirect Wednesday night:

MIH: BU GOAL - Jack Murtagh scores with an extra attacker to tie the game at 2-2.#GoBU



Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/5WT4Trcgoz@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/ShyibIFNwB — BU Game Day (@BUGameDay) November 19, 2026

D Carter Amico, Boston

Amico, who had to drop down to the junior USHL last year, also returned to Boston U to enjoy a redemptive season, too.

The 19-year-old defenseman has three goals, five points, and a plus-5 rating, but greater for the 6'5" blueliner is that his skating and decision-making have improved to better close off lanes and control gaps, while having the skill to jump up with the puck, too.

Oster with a great save in tight with BU's Carter Amico.



Watch live on @ESPNPlus at https://t.co/ieU3KClRzr#802Hockey pic.twitter.com/fAETZndnYH — UVM Men's Hockey (@UVMmhockey) October 17, 2026

The step back for Amico to reset worked out for him, and now he's a defensive prospect to certainly keep an eye on.

Juniors

D Brek Liske, Everett (WHL)

Liske, last summer's 53rd overall pick who endeared himself immediately as a die-hard Flyers fan, is enjoying a productive season on the back end for Everett in the Western Hockey League, with three goals and 15 points through 20 games.

Better yet, the fluid-skating prospect has committed to play college hockey for Wisconsin next year, which, like many aformentioned Flyers prospects already, should challenge his game to develop further.

Flyers 2026 second round pick Brek Liske has committed to the University of Wisconsin program starting next year. pic.twitter.com/fVpyPtrvox — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) November 13, 2026

D Luke Vlooswyk, Everett (WHL)

Vlooswyk, the 6'5" fifth-rounder from 2025 and Liske's Everett teammate, is staying at home, snuffing out opposing plays, and sacrificing the body.

Wanna watch Luke Vlooswyk just absolutely EAT shots on the PK for 1:36?



Us too.#LetsGoFlyers @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/SkEWplgEZL — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 17, 2026

D Maksim Sokolovskii, London (OHL)

The Flyers' pick at 27th overall last summer, on raw talent and overwhelming size as a defenseman at 6'7", Sokolovskii played for the London Knights on Sept. 25 against Oshawa, delivered a bone-jarring hit, then hasn't been seen since with a lower-body injury with a "week-to-week" designation.

Good to have you back, Maks!💥 Maksim Sokolovskii with the Finch Collision of the week! pic.twitter.com/wgzVguuJ9Y — London Knights (@LondonKnights) September 28, 2026

It's hardly the start any organization would want for a recently selected first-rounder.

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