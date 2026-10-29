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October 29, 2026

Free HIV tests, sexual wellness supplies and Jefferson Health screenings offered at Feltonville library Nov. 24

The free community health pop-up at Wyoming Library will also provide Narcan, at-home COVID-19 tests and other overdose prevention resources.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Health Screening Sexual Health
HIV At Home Test Cottonbo/Pexels.com

An at-home testing kit is pictured. Free HIV tests, Narcan and Jefferson Health screenings will be among the resources offered at Wyoming Library in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Nov. 24.

Free at-home HIV tests, Narcan and health screenings from Jefferson Health will be among the resources available at a community health event in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood next month.

The city's Neighborhood Community Action Center program will hold a pop-up at Wyoming Library on Tuesday, Nov. 24, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will offer free health supplies and an opportunity for people to ask questions about available services.

Sexual health resources will include at-home HIV test kits, sexual wellness products and menstrual supplies. The library has not specified which sexual wellness items will be distributed.

Health screenings from Jefferson Health are also listed among the services.

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The event will also focus on overdose prevention, with Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, and test strips that can detect fentanyl and xylazine. Additional resources will include at-home COVID-19 tests, face masks, hand sanitizer and nicotine replacement therapy.

The free pop-up is listed for adults, young adults and seniors. 

Neighborhood Community Action Center Pop-Up

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.; end time not listed
Location: Wyoming Library, 231 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19120
Admission: Free
Resources: At-home HIV and COVID-19 tests, sexual wellness and menstrual products, Jefferson Health screenings, Narcan, fentanyl and xylazine test strips, and nicotine replacement therapy
More information: Free Library of Philadelphia

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Health Screening Sexual Health Feltonville Free Library of Philadelphia

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