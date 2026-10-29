Free HIV tests, sexual wellness supplies and Jefferson Health screenings offered at Feltonville library Nov. 24

Free at-home HIV tests, Narcan and health screenings from Jefferson Health will be among the resources available at a community health event in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood next month.

The city's Neighborhood Community Action Center program will hold a pop-up at Wyoming Library on Tuesday, Nov. 24, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will offer free health supplies and an opportunity for people to ask questions about available services.

Sexual health resources will include at-home HIV test kits, sexual wellness products and menstrual supplies. The library has not specified which sexual wellness items will be distributed.

Health screenings from Jefferson Health are also listed among the services.

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The event will also focus on overdose prevention, with Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, and test strips that can detect fentanyl and xylazine. Additional resources will include at-home COVID-19 tests, face masks, hand sanitizer and nicotine replacement therapy.

The free pop-up is listed for adults, young adults and seniors.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.; end time not listed

Location: Wyoming Library, 231 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19120

Admission: Free

Resources: At-home HIV and COVID-19 tests, sexual wellness and menstrual products, Jefferson Health screenings, Narcan, fentanyl and xylazine test strips, and nicotine replacement therapy

More information: Free Library of Philadelphia

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